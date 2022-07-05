ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

School board approves $1.5 million bid for Lincoln Center project

By Krystal Fowler Reporter
Albia Newspapers
 2 days ago

The Albia School Board approved a bid for the Lincoln Center construction project and took the next step in their bond election bid during a short special meeting Thursday, June 30. The board had received two bids for the Lincoln Center project which will...

Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
Albia Newspapers

e-Pharmacy discussed by MCHC

During the June Monroe County Hospital and Clinics Board of Trustees meeting, the board heard from MCHC pharmacist Nick Gerdes about the Avel ePharmacy service the hospital uses and what they offer. The board has been learning about the different ways hospital staff use services from Avel during their last several meetings.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Campaign Almanac: Another Republican endorses Democrat in Iowa Senate campaign

Oxford Democrat Kevin Kinney picked up another endorsement from the other side of the political aisle in his re-election campaign for Iowa Senate District 46. Kinney’s campaign announced Tuesday the endorsement of one-time Republican challenger Michael Moore, whom Kinney defeated in a race for an Iowa Senate District 39 seat in 2014.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

DeJear shares her goals if elected governor during Albia Meet and Greet

Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear recently held a Meet and Greet event in Albia as part of her 99 county tour. The Monroe County Democrats hosted the event, and about 30 people stopped by the Albia Dairy Bar to hear from DeJear about her top priorities for Iowa if elected.
ALBIA, IA
kicdam.com

Iowa Supreme Court Affirms Convictions of Two Area Men

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed convictions of two area men after they filed appeals. Chad Dietrick was convicted of second degree murder in Kossuth County in December 2020 in the stabbing death of Krista Hesebeck at her home in Lakota two years earlier. He argued that his conviction should be overturned claiming the court refused to give the jury special instruction, but the state’s highest court found no errors were made and affirmed the findings at the lower level.
LAKOTA, IA
Albia Newspapers

Carol Ann “Sis” (Keegel) Reed

Carol Ann “Sis” (Keegel) Reed, age 65, of Albia, Iowa, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home in Albia, under the care of EveryStep Hospice. Carol was born February 17, 1957, in Albia at the hospital. She attended Albia High...
ALBIA, IA
Albia Newspapers

Alfred “Al” Ray Hyslope Sr.

Alfred “Al” Ray Hyslope Sr., age 71, of Albia, IA, passed away on Saturday, July 2, at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia. Al was born on August 26, 1950, in Des Moines, IA, to Charles and Daisy (Easter) Hyslope. He married Mary Nash and they had one child, Alfred Ray Hyslope Jr.
ALBIA, IA
We Are Iowa

Mediacom reports major outage Tuesday, says issue has been resolved

IOWA, USA — Mediacom Cable confirmed Tuesday the company experienced a significant outage that was later resolved. Customers reported major outages in Des Moines-West Des Moines, Minneapolis and Chicago, according to Downdetector. Many users on social media said they were having issues with their internet. Mediacom posted Tuesday afternoon:
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

Dennison said her family hadn't seen the woman who lived in the neighboring home for about a week but had seen the woman's husband over that time. They didn't realize anything was wrong until Sunday evening when numerous law enforcement vehicles rushed in.
LOVILIA, IA
Vox

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Homicide Investigation in Lovilia

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa DCI and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of an alleged homicide in Lovilia on Sunday, July 3. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office had received information regarding an alleged homicide that had happened days prior indicating the location of the body. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR responded to the area described and discovered a deceased woman. Agents tried to contact the deceased woman’s husband but could not. A standoff occurred at their residence in Lovilia and the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist. Negotiators tried to deescalate the situation involving a man inside the residence but were unsuccessful. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats

BONDURANT, Iowa — The Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats on Tuesday evening. The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Jordan Laurie. They say around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amazon employees reported Laurie made threats to bring a gun back to the facility. He was arrested at a home in Johnston around 10:45 p.m.
BONDURANT, IA

