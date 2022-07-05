'The athleticism, the speed, the strength, the power': Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists 'you know what you're going to get' with new £85m record signing Darwin Nunez... and compares him to fellow South American Luis Diaz

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed Liverpool's new record-signing Darwin Nunez reminds him of team-mate Luis Diaz when he arrived at Anfield.

Diaz joined the Reds during the January 2022 transfer window on the back of an incredible first half of the 2021-22 campaign with Porto and went on to make an instant impact.

New £85million signing Nunez, who joined from Benfica, has yet to join up with the squad for pre-season after being on international duty with Uruguay last month.

But when he does the former England international is expecting similar results to Diaz as he also joins the club from the Portuguese top-flight.

Oxlade-Chamberlain even revealed that Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate informed him of the striker's speed and strength and has lauded Nunez for the confidence and swagger he possesses.

'He's that sort of a player that you know what you are going to get from – the athleticism, the speed, the strength, the power – and it was the same with him,' told Liverpool FC upon his return to pre-season training.

'I remember having to chase Luis back at Anfield at one point and he made me stick it into fifth gear and then try to find sixth to keep up with him!

'You sort of remember those things and when he walked through the door that was the first thing I remembered – don't try to get in a race with him if I'm expecting to win! I think Darwin would be the same.

'I think Virgil said first hand and Ibou [Ibrahima Konate] said as well how quick and strong he was.

'I think he had that confidence and swagger about him as well and I think as a striker, as a forward player, you sort of need to have that confidence to go and do good things and lead the team from up there.'

The 22-year-old striker scored 34 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Benfica, which included a goal in both legs of the Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be hoping he can bring that form to the Premier League after losing Sadio Mane to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer.