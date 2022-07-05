ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Catherine T. O'Neil – July 5, 2022

Cover picture for the articleCatherine T. O'Neil, 81, daughter of the late Thomas Edward O'Neil and Catherine Serow O'Neil died peacefully at Morningstar Residential Nursing Home on July 5th, 2022. She is survived by her brother Thomas J. O'Neil (Kim) and her sister Elizabeth Ann O'Neil Clift (Phil) and many nieces and nephews....

Timothy R. Rhinehart – July 3, 2022

Timothy R. “Bubba” Rhinehart, 59, of Scriba died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends Sunday, July 3rd, after a courageous fight with cancer. Tim was born in Oswego, NY the son of Ralph Rhinehart and Kandis (Sheffield) Hills. He owned and operated Rhinehart’s Landscaping, for...
OSWEGO, NY
Charles M. Spencer – July 2, 2022

Charles M. Spencer, 54; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2nd at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Springdale, AR; Mr. Spencer moved to NY in the early 1990’s and has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. He loved being in the outdoors. Mr. Spencer was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, riding dirt bikes and listening and dancing to music. Mr. Spencer was a “jack of all trades” and was known to successfully fix most everything. If something seemed unfixable mechanically, he figured that duct tape was usually the last resort and many times the answer. He was a collector of several items and had an extensive collection of hats, flashlights and vehicles he would use for parts. Charles was a hilarious storyteller and a man with the kindest heart. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters: Dakota (Coby Wells) Spencer of Fulton and Tehya (Tyler Ranger) Spencer of Oswego, his parents: James and Lorraine (Kilpatrick) Spencer, his sister: Bridget (Stephen) Spencer-Lathrop of Hannibal and his beloved grandson: Ryder Spencer Wells of Fulton and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
Anthony S. Cira Sr. – July 4, 2022

Anthony S. Cira Sr., 85, of Fulton died Monday July 4, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Mr. Cira was born in Syracuse the son of the late Anthony and Eleanor (Nason) Cira. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a Technical Sergeant, and...
FULTON, NY
Bernadine M. Rose – July 1, 2022

Bernadine M. Rose, 91, a resident of Baldwinsville passed away on July 1, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Philadelphia, She was a daughter of the late Theodore and Stella (Solomonski) Cary and had attended schools in Philadelphia. She was employed with the Oswego County Opportunities and was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Annual Oswego County 4-H Fabric Sale Fundraiser July 23rd

The eagerly awaited fabric sale fundraiser to support the Oswego County 4-H Program, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego, is happening soon. The Annual Fabric Sale will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Entertainment Building on the Oswego County Fairgrounds located at 291 Ellisburg Street, Sandy Creek, New York.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Alice McGarry Hart – July 1, 2022

Alice McGarry Hart, 85; of Fulton, NY passed Friday, July 1st, 2022 at St. Luke Health Service, Oswego. Alice was born on Long Island, NY on October 26, 1936, to the late Vincent and Alice McGarry. She was the oldest of three sisters. She became a teacher after graduating from...
FULTON, NY
Oswego Industries Celebrates Employee’s 25-Year Milestone

Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Kathleen Mills for 25 years of service. Mills, the agency’s Billing Coordinator, has a long record of going above and beyond. In addition to performing her regular duties, Mills has organized...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Burritt Motors Revs Up Stuff-A-Bus Campaign

Burritt Motors in Oswego recently presented United Way of Oswego County with a check for $500 to help purchase additional school supplies for the agency’s 20th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign. Partnering with school districts throughout Oswego County, as well as several business and organizations, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Carol Ann Haynes – June 28, 2022

Carol Ann (Rowlee) Haynes of Oswego, 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1956 in Oswego NY to James “Bud” Leonard Rowlee and Agnes Irene LaMote. Carol graduated from Oswego High School in 1974 and was married to Richard “Dick” Robert Haynes (Sr.) on August 10, 1974 in Oswego, NY.
OSWEGO, NY
Former CNY Congressional Candidate Activated for Yearlong Military Deployment

Syracuse, NY – In a video to be posted on social media, former NY-24 Democratic Congressional candidate, Syracuse resident, and Wayne County native Roger Misso announced that he will be recalled to active duty this summer for a yearlong military deployment in support of overseas contingency operations. In the video, Misso addresses his immediate political future and shares the reality faced by thousands of Reservists each year. A full transcript of the video is provided below:
SYRACUSE, NY
Popular Country Duo Announces Upstate NY Concert

We have a great summer of shows ahead, and fall keeps getting sweeter by the day. I think the best way to put it is this: it is a great year to be a Country fan in Upstate New York. We are simply getting spoiled this year with great shows in the Capital Region and throughout the Empire State this summer. And luck for us, that trend continues into the fall.
MUSIC
Huhtamaki Scholarship Supports Manufacturing Students at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus

A new scholarship funded by industrial leader Huhtamaki will support Cayuga Community College students entering a manufacturing-related program at the College’s Fulton Campus. The Huhtamaki Scholarship, which is available to up to five students from several area school districts, will be available for first-time college students enrolled in a...
CAYUGA, NY
Historic Syracuse hotel changing name; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for July 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny and warm. See the 5-day forecast. A VENDING MACHINE FOR ... GOURMET CUPCAKES? For five years, Kadesha Carter sold designer cakes from her brick-and-mortar shop on Syracuse’s Near West Side. She got so busy that she’d also sell her desserts out of her SUV. “I love to bake. But I felt trapped running an actual bakery,” she said. Carter’s solution — Cupcakes R Me — opened Wednesday. She’s given up an actual store for a vending machine that dispenses her homemade cupcakes, mini layer cakes, cookies, cheesecake bites and brownie bites. Here’s where you can find it. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Phil Lesh, beer and wine festivals: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend

Upstate New York does music, beer and wine pretty darn well, and this week we’ve got all three. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead will both perform this weekend, and there’s the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Heritage Hill Brewhouse’s new Brite Vibes festival for beer and cider-lovers. It’s opening weekend for CNY Playhouse’s Jesus Christ Superstar, for the theater-lovers among us, and also a monster truck battle at the NYS Fairgrounds, a gemstone show, a bike ride along the Erie Canal and more. Happy exploring!
SYRACUSE, NY
OCSD Appoints, Introduces New Slate of 2022-23 Administrative Hires

The Oswego City School District is proud to announce and introduce its new 2022-23 district administrative team members, as appointed by the district Board of Education. OCSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mathis Calvin III noted that the new organizational restructuring will distribute job duties from one executive position into several others, as well as provide new positions to adequately distribute duties and tasks.
OSWEGO, NY
Port of Oswego Continunes to Build Successful Shipping Season

This past week one of several wind turbine barges called on the Port of Oswego (POA), unloading 15 of the first of 91 tower sections that will be delivered to the Port. The tower sections were manufactured in Michigan and transported by tug and barge to Oswego, with the ultimate destination of Steuben County’s Eight Point Wind Energy Center.
OSWEGO, NY

