Rochester, MN

Rochester Salvation Army Under New Leadership

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Salvation Army has new leaders. Majors Cornell and...

Level 3 Predatory Offender To Be Released In Rochester, Minnesota

A Level 3 predatory offender is being released in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday. He was convicted after engaging in "sexual contact against an unknown adult female." According to State of Minnesota records, Mohamed Hussein Hassan's contact included touch. The record indicated this happened while they were both in a care facility. He used force as she passed by him in a common hallway. Staff immediately intervened.
5 Epic Spots for Tubing this Summer Near Rochester

The heat of the summer is the perfect time to hit up the rivers around southeast Minnesota on a tube. If you've never tried tubing down one of our many rivers, you're totally missing out. It's so much fun and a relaxing time too. I put together a convenient list of 5 different spots for tubing near Rochester, MN for you to reference when picking your trip.
Changes Coming to Hwy. 14 Between Rochester and Byron

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Changes are coming to a pair of intersections along Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron. MnDOT announced Thursday that by mid-August motorists will no longer be able to cross Hwy. 14 at the intersections of Olmsted County Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW. A MnDOT press release says the changes are part of an effort to improve the safety of the Hwy. 14 corridor west of Rochester.
Rochester Public Transit First Electric Buses Are Ready to Roll

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester held the event today to officially "cut the ribbon" on the city's two new electric transit vehicles and associated charging infrastructure. The new battery-powered buses are scheduled to begin carrying passengers next week on Rochester Public Transit's busiest peak time route...
Rochester Police Create Violence Disruption Taskforce

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin held a news conference this afternoon to highlight what he termed the Police Department's "proactive and aggressive response" to violent crimes. At the same time, Chief Franklin noted the city has only seen a modest increase in those crimes this...
Rochester Firefighters Respond to Smoke in Downtown Parking Ramp

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a downtown parking ramp this afternoon because of the presence of smoke in the structure. A news release says the call from the Second Street Southeast Parking Ramp came in shortly before 12:15 PM. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene discovered light smoke in the utility area. A spokesman says the smoke was coming from an electrical panel but the exact source has yet to be determined.
Olmsted County Developing Preliminary Designs For ‘Justice Tower’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) News) - A decision could be made by the end of the year on a major expansion of Olmsted County government facilities in Rochester. The Olmsted County Board, meeting as a committee of the whole on Tuesday, directed staff to work with a design firm to come up with preliminary plans for what has been termed the "Justice Tower" project. The proposal would use most of the current County Government Center in downtown Rochester to accommodate the space needs of county law enforcement, corrections, and court-related functions.
Fillmore County Airport To Receive Federal Funding

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County Airport is one of four Minnesota airports in line to receive funding from the federal infrastructure law. A joint statement from Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith says the airport west of Preston will get $950,000 for the design and construction of a new general aviation terminal. The current terminal opened in 1981.
What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
Major Rochester Utility Project Affecting Traffic on S. Broadway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work began today on a major utility project that will disrupt traffic in a portion of Southeast Rochester through next summer. Rochester Public Utilities is installing a large electrical duct bank from the new RPU substation on Marion Road Southeast to downtown Rochester. At the same time, Rochester Public Works will be reconstructing 9th Street Southeast between 4th Avenue Southeast and Slattery Park.
Minnesota Woman Charged for Defrauding COVID Business Aid Programs

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota woman and her suspected counterpart from Las Vegas are facing charges for allegedly carrying out a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota accuses 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood and 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of fraudulently applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans and economic injury disaster loans.
Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
Unique Sand-Bottom Pool 90 Minutes from Rochester is a Must-Visit

We Minnesotans love the water. It doesn’t seem to matter if it’s a lake, a river, or a pool, we’re there in the summertime! There’s one pool in particular that I just discovered that we need to add as a ‘must-visit’ spot this summer. It’s unique compared to other pools because it has a sandy bottom and is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
Focus of Search For Missing Northfield Girl Moved to Central MN

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The focus of the investigation into the disappearance of a six-year-old Northfield girl is now on a stretch of the Mississippi River in central Minnesota. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott held a news conference this afternoon to provide an update concerning the ongoing search for...
Body Found Near Winona in Mississippi River (Update)

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-6-22 12:18 p.m. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says the body found is a 61-year-old female. Her name is being withheld pending family notification. Original Story: Investigators are working to identify a body that was found in the Mississippi River near Winona Tuesday afternoon. Winona...
Plea Deal Reached in Austin Murder Case

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 19-year-old South Dakota man and Mower County prosecutors have reached a plea deal for the 2021 murder of an Austin man. Miguel Nunez of Sioux Falls pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony on Wednesday. Nunez was originally charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris in the early morning hours of July 5 2021 at Harris's home in Austin.
Charges Reveal More Info on Early May Rochester Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have brought charges against a young man and teenager for their alleged involvement in a Rochester shooting that happened in early May. The criminal complaint against 20-year-old Demonte Simmons accuses him of attempting to rob a motorist and shooting him in the leg...
Huge Construction Tool Theft Reported in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of approximately $14,000 worth of construction tools and equipment. Deputies responded to a work site in Cascade Township Tuesday morning. A worker reported the crew locked up a trailer loaded with home construction tools and equipment and left it in front of a home they are building on July 4.
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

