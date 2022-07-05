ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Returns as expected

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Reds activated Lodolo (back) off the 60-day injured list...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Joey Votto joining Reds' bench Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
CINCINNATI, OH
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: On bench for matinee

Cruz isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds. Cruz will get a breather after he hit .156 with three homers, a double, six RBI and four runs over his last nine games. Diego Castillo is starting at shortstop and batting fifth during Thursday's matinee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Slater out of Giants' Wednesday lineup against Arizona

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will sit on the bench after Mike Yastrzemski was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 76 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted for a 10.5% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Jared Solomon: Called up for doubleheader

Solomon was called up from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the Reds' 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solomon was elevated to the big leagues to operate as the 27th man on the active roster for the doubleheader against the Pirates on Thursday. The reliever has produced a 12.27 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 7.1 frames in the majors this season. He'll likely return to Triple-A following Thursday's contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sits out series finale

Dozier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston. With MJ Melendez getting a day off behind the plate and serving as the Royals' designated hitter, Dozier will move to the bench while Vinnie Pasquantino picks up the start at first base. Dozier had been included in the lineup in each of Kansas City's previous three contests, going 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk and five RBI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Sitting again Thursday

Gurriel is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Royals, likely due to an undisclosed injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel will be on the bench for a second straight contest, and though the Astros haven't provided an explanation behind the back-to-back absences, the 38-year-old is presumably dealing with a physical concern. J.J. Matijevic gets the start at first base in Gurriel's stead and bats sixth in the series finale.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Michael Papierski: Back on bench

Papierski is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. Papierski has started behind the dish in six of the last seven games while Aramis Garcia has missed time with finger and elbow injuries, but Garcia will return to action for Game 1 of the twin bill. Though Papierski should get the starting nod at catcher for the second game of the day, he and Garcia are both likely to see their opportunities take a hit in the near future. Top backstop Tyler Stephenson (thumb) began a rehab assignment this week and should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Reds' homestand that begins Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Returns to minors

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Pepiot picked up his first big-league win Wednesday after giving up one run with six strikeouts over five innings, but he won't stick around the major-league club. The right-hander has a 2.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 16.1 frames in his first taste of the majors this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Sitting against lefty

Naquin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets. After going 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the lineup for Tuesday's 1-0 win following a five-week absence due to a left quadriceps strain, the lefty-hitting Naquin will retreat to the bench with southpaw David Peterson on the bump for the Mets. Albert Almora replaces Naquin in right field.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Wynns: Steps out of lineup

Wynns is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wynns is poised to see more playing time with Curt Casali sidelined by an oblique injury, but it's Joey Bart who will start after being promoted earlier Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Recalled as 27th man

Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as the 27th man during Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Wilson will start the second game of Thursday's twin bill and will join the active roster on a temporary basis. The right-hander has struggled over his last five big-league outings, as he posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL

