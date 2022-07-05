ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes part in baserunning

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hernandez (hip) took part in baserunning work and picked up at-bats in batting practice Tuesday, Alex Speier of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Boston Red Sox closer to adding injured veterans Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi back into rotation

BOSTON -- The Red Sox, winners of 10 of their past 15 games, appear to be getting some name-brand reinforcements in their rotation. In his media availability before an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Boston manager Alex Cora had good news on the team's injury front, telling reporters that Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch five innings in a minor league rehabilitation start on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts. And if all goes well, Sale could be called up next week.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox DFA Hansel Robles to make room for Brayan Bello

Hansel Robles may have have thrown his last pitch in a Boston Red Sox uniform Tuesday night. The Red Sox designated the right-handed reliever for assignment after Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam reports. The move opens up a roster spot for highly-touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who is set to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox top pitching prospect Brayan Bello to make first career start on Wednesday

Brayan Bello has been informed that he will start for the Red Sox on Wednesday, per MassLive.com’s Katie Morrison. After Rich Hill suffered a left knee sprain in his start against the Cubs on Friday and was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list as a result, the Red Sox found themselves in need of a starter for Wednesday night’s contest against the Rays at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Cleared to play Thursday

Devers (hamstring/back) will start at third base and bat second in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. A sore right hamstring in addition to a bout with back tightness prompted the Red Sox to hold Devers out for the final two games of their series with the Rays, but the 25-year-old is ready to go for the start of a four-game set with Boston's biggest rival. Before his absence, Devers was running hot at the plate with a .318/.388/.455 slash line over his previous 10 starts.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#The Boston Globe#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/6/2022

This AL East battle should be a good one! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut. 13 years tell them apart as Corey Kluber is still getting it done at age 36. Brayan Bello debuts for the Red Sox who are looking to fill sports as ace Chris Sale is looming a return. Boston is up by one game on the Rays in the AL East standings and so this proves to be a crucial game for both teams.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched due to COVID-19 protocols

Pena was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The team notably hasn't placed Pena on the COVID-19-related injured list or indicated that he tested positive for the virus. He...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Wynns: Steps out of lineup

Wynns is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wynns is poised to see more playing time with Curt Casali sidelined by an oblique injury, but it's Joey Bart who will start after being promoted earlier Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sits out series finale

Dozier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston. With MJ Melendez getting a day off behind the plate and serving as the Royals' designated hitter, Dozier will move to the bench while Vinnie Pasquantino picks up the start at first base. Dozier had been included in the lineup in each of Kansas City's previous three contests, going 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk and five RBI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Sitting again Thursday

Gurriel is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Royals, likely due to an undisclosed injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel will be on the bench for a second straight contest, and though the Astros haven't provided an explanation behind the back-to-back absences, the 38-year-old is presumably dealing with a physical concern. J.J. Matijevic gets the start at first base in Gurriel's stead and bats sixth in the series finale.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Jared Solomon: Called up for doubleheader

Solomon was called up from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the Reds' 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solomon was elevated to the big leagues to operate as the 27th man on the active roster for the doubleheader against the Pirates on Thursday. The reliever has produced a 12.27 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 7.1 frames in the majors this season. He'll likely return to Triple-A following Thursday's contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Michael Papierski: Back on bench

Papierski is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. Papierski has started behind the dish in six of the last seven games while Aramis Garcia has missed time with finger and elbow injuries, but Garcia will return to action for Game 1 of the twin bill. Though Papierski should get the starting nod at catcher for the second game of the day, he and Garcia are both likely to see their opportunities take a hit in the near future. Top backstop Tyler Stephenson (thumb) began a rehab assignment this week and should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Reds' homestand that begins Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy