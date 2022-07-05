ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Brendan Guhle: Heading to Germany

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Guhle signed a contract with DEL Berlin on Tuesday. Guhle...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Rangers likely to buyout Patrik Nemeth, and will Alexandar Georgiev get traded

The New York Rangers will be present at tonight’s NHL Draft being hosted in Montreal. The Canadiens hold the first overall selection while the Rangers have no picks after completing the conditions of the Andrew Copp trade. Winnipeg now has that selection which went from a conditional second-round pick to a first after reaching the Eastern Conference Final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Top-ranked prospects by position for 2022 NHL Draft

We know the players expected to get selected in the upper tier of the first round on Thursday night in Montreal - Shane Wright (No. 1-ranked North American skater), Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 1-ranked European skater), Logan Cooley (No. 2-ranked North American skater) and David Jiricek (No. 4-ranked European skater), to name a few. But what about the players who will be available when the Stars are on the clock at 18 and later?
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild enter 2022 NHL draft with 2 first round picks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After a disappointing first round playoff exit by the winningest team in franchise history, the cash-strapped Wild will look to add some impactful players in the first round of the NHL draft Thursday.The team has two first round picks -- No. 19, which they received from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for Kevin Fiala, and No. 24. While they're picking much too low to have a shot at the top prospects, their first-rounders -- coupled with two more in the second round -- will hopefully yield some core contributors down the line.In their latest mock...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Person
Brendan Guhle
NHL

Trade talk intensifies heading into 2022 NHL Draft

MONTREAL -- David Poile said he likes to look a fellow general manager in the eye when discussing a trade, especially in the days and hours leading up to the NHL Draft. For the first time since 2019, he and the other 31 GMs are getting that opportunity. And they're relishing it.
NHL
NHL

Predators to Host Draft Party at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Thursday

Free Watch Party to Include Live Broadcast by 102.5 The Game, Fan Giveaways, Food Specials and More. Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2022) - Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the Nashville Predators' 2022 Draft Party on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT from Draft Picks, the restaurant and bar located on the second floor. Fans are invited to join the Predators and ESPN 102.5 The Game during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft as the team selects a future member of SMASHVILLE with the 17th overall pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Rangers trade goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to Avalanche for three draft picks

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev for three draft picks in a trade with the New York Rangers, the teams announced Thursday. Georgiev, 26, started 117 games over five seasons with the Rangers, holding opponents to an average of 2.94 goals per game. He spent his first NHL seasons as the team's second option behind Henrik Lundqvist and was relegated to the same role with the emergence of Igor Shesterkin, winner of the 2022 Vezina Trophy, the award for the top goalie in the league.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Oskar Asplund – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 65th (among EU Skaters) Sometimes, the most significant thing holding a player back at the NHL Draft is visibility. While on paper they may have everything that NHL general managers (GM’s) dream of in a mid-round pick if there simply isn’t enough hype surrounding said player, they can go unnoticed and fall down draft boards.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Otto Hokkanen – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

2021-22 Team: SaiPa (SM-Liiga) NHL Central Scouting: 55 (amongst EU skaters) While you might not find him on too many scouts’ rankings, Otto Hokkanen is an intriguing name to keep an eye on ahead of the NHL draft. The 6-foot-2 Finnish centre has been playing in SaiPa’s system ever since his U16 years, and although he’s been less dominant as he’s gotten older and started playing against tougher competition, he’s been a consistent name on the scoresheet as long as he’s been playing against players his own age.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche 2022 NHL Draft Primer

On Thursday night, the 2022 NHL Draft will be hosted at the Bell Centre in Montreal from July 7-8 in what will be the first in-person draft since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions affecting the past two years. Fresh off a victorious season where the Colorado Avalanche claimed their third...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Promoted for Wednesday's start

Urena had his contract selected by the Rockies and will start Wednesday against the Dodgers. Urena joined Colorado on a minor-league deal in mid-May and will make his first start of the season in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old appeared in four games as a reliever for the Brewers earlier in the year and allowed three earned runs with a 3:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. Urena covered six innings during his last start with Triple-A Albuquerque.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Making MLB debut Wednesday

Bello confirmed that he'll be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start for the Red Sox in Wednesday's series finale with the Rays, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republicanreports. Bello has been dominant this season between stops at Worcester and Double-A, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 114:33 K:BB...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Watch Sabres.com's 2022 NHL Draft Preview Show now

Round 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Montreal. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The Buffalo Sabres have three picks in the first round and 11 total. After Buffalo makes its first selection - currently slated for ninth overall - tune in to the team's official Facebook page for live reaction from Sabres broadcasters Brian Duff and Martin Biron at Bell Centre.
BUFFALO, NY

