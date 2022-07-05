ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Mitch White: Not starting Tuesday

White will not make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of...

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Hints at Promoting Miguel Vargas This Year

The Dodgers lost a lineup linchpin on Tuesday. Prior to first pitch against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced that a CT scan revealed that Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot. To add insult to injury, it was also his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Taylor’s injury opens the door for more playing time for outfielders Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson, but it could even lead to Miguel Vargas getting his first sniff in the bigs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Ignores Critical Comments By Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Los Angeles Lakers sign veteran center

The Los Angeles Lakers did not live up to expectations last year, missing out on the playoffs for the second time in four years last season. A number of injuries to key players like Anthony Davis and LeBron James hampered the team last season, but there were some very obvious chemistry issues that were apparent on the team as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mitch White
Ryan White
numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Toronto

The Toronto Raptors have been the subject of a lot of NBA trade rumors lately. First, speculation about OG Anunoby’s unhappiness on the league’s only Canadian team began to surface. He wasn’t tired of the cold weather. Rumors suggested that Anunoby felt deserving of a larger slice of this team’s offensive pie.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers' Mitch White: Throws career-high 102 pitches

White did not factor in the decision against Colorado on Wednesday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit and four walks while striking out six batters. White had some control issues in the outing, but he held Colorado hitless for 5.1 frames before Brendan Rodgers broke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched due to COVID-19 protocols

Pena was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The team notably hasn't placed Pena on the COVID-19-related injured list or indicated that he tested positive for the virus. He...
HOUSTON, TX
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA

