ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders' Dyami Brown: Gets some run with starters

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Brown isn't likely to have an every-down role this year, but he did run with the first-team offense in Terry McLaurin's absence throughout most of the offseason program, Ethan Cadeaux...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Falcon Report

Falcons Forgotten: Who Employs Best New QB and WR Duo in NFL?

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback and receiver rooms look a lot different than they did a year ago. With the trade for quarterback Marcus Mariota while adding quarterback Desmond Ridder and Drake London in the NFL Draft, the fate of Falcons aerial attack rests with Mariota's ability to develop chemistry with Atlanta's receivers. The good news is, London fully participated in Atlanta's minicamps after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October that kept him out of the NFL Draft combine.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commanders#American Football#Nbc Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears general managers recreating Bears' roster

The Chicago Bears are heading to Atlanta. No, we're not talking about their Week 11 matchup in against the Falcons. The Falcons have signed a plethora of former Bears from last season's roster to their team. With the team's pickup of former defensive lineman Eddie Goldman today, he marks the sixth player to be signed from the Bears to the Falcons this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona moves into top 15 after five-star PG Kylan Boswell reclassifies to 2022

Five-star basketball prospects reclassifying and entering college earlier than expected has become a normal thing over the years. Andrew Wiggins did it. Andre Drummond did it. Karl-Anthony Towns did it. Marvin Bagley did it. Nerlens Noel did it. Ashton Hagans did it. Wayne Selden did it. Noah Vonleh did it. Nico Mannion did it. Charles Bassey did it. R.J. Barrett did it. Jamal Murray did it. Just last year, Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates both did it. It went well for one of them, not so well for the other.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sits out series finale

Dozier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Houston. With MJ Melendez getting a day off behind the plate and serving as the Royals' designated hitter, Dozier will move to the bench while Vinnie Pasquantino picks up the start at first base. Dozier had been included in the lineup in each of Kansas City's previous three contests, going 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk and five RBI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Cameron Seldon to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

A coveted athlete from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Cameron Seldon announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Maryland, Penn State and Tennessee. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Wynns: Steps out of lineup

Wynns is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wynns is poised to see more playing time with Curt Casali sidelined by an oblique injury, but it's Joey Bart who will start after being promoted earlier Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Michael Papierski: Back on bench

Papierski is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. Papierski has started behind the dish in six of the last seven games while Aramis Garcia has missed time with finger and elbow injuries, but Garcia will return to action for Game 1 of the twin bill. Though Papierski should get the starting nod at catcher for the second game of the day, he and Garcia are both likely to see their opportunities take a hit in the near future. Top backstop Tyler Stephenson (thumb) began a rehab assignment this week and should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Reds' homestand that begins Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Jets Should Trade One of Their Young Receivers

The Jets wide receiver room is full of young talented guys with the additions of first round pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson Jr. Before this year, the Jets spent draft picks on Denzel Mims in 2020 and Elijah Moore in 2021 while signing veteran Corey Davis to a four-year deal in 2021. They added Braxton Berrios in 2019 after he was cut from the Patriots. The Jets receivers should make noise this year but Zach Wilson’s job isn’t anywhere near secure and Robert Saleh is a year away from his job security diminishing if this team doesn’t improve. The problem with this receiving corps stems from none of these receivers being proven, which includes Davis and Berrios.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Sam Long: Steps in for first career save

Long earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout. The Giants led by three entering the ninth inning, but closer Camilo Doval allowed a run to score and was pulled after letting three straight batters reach base with two outs. Long came in to pitch to Jordan Luplow, and the reliever was able to finish the contest with a three-pitch strikeout for the first save of his career. Doval should remain San Francisco's closer for the time being, though Long has impressed with a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in mostly low-leverage work across 30.1 innings on the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jared Solomon: Called up for doubleheader

Solomon was called up from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the Reds' 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solomon was elevated to the big leagues to operate as the 27th man on the active roster for the doubleheader against the Pirates on Thursday. The reliever has produced a 12.27 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 7.1 frames in the majors this season. He'll likely return to Triple-A following Thursday's contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Skipping out on summer league

Cunningham's personal trainer said Wednesday that the 20-year-old won't be playing for the Pistons' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Cunningham is likely fully healthy after a sore right hip kept him sidelined for the Pistons' April 10 season finale...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Recalled as 27th man

Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as the 27th man during Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Wilson will start the second game of Thursday's twin bill and will join the active roster on a temporary basis. The right-hander has struggled over his last five big-league outings, as he posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy