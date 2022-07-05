Commanders' Dyami Brown: Gets some run with starters

Papierski is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. Papierski has started behind the dish in six of the last seven games while Aramis Garcia has missed time with finger and elbow injuries, but Garcia will return to action for Game 1 of the twin bill. Though Papierski should get the starting nod at catcher for the second game of the day, he and Garcia are both likely to see their opportunities take a hit in the near future. Top backstop Tyler Stephenson (thumb) began a rehab assignment this week and should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Reds' homestand that begins Thursday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO