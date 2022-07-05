ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Michael Stefanic: Heads to bench Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Stefanic is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Ignores Critical Comments By Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Angels must trade Mike Trout ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

It’s time for the Los Angeles Angels to trade Mike Trout. The Halos entered the 2022 season with lofty expectations. Many believed this was the year they finally would turn the corner. The AL West was destined to be a competitive division with the Angels, Astros, and Mariners leading the way. But as of this article’s publication, the Angels sit in fourth place and are 17 games behind first place Houston.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Raptors Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Toronto

The Toronto Raptors have been the subject of a lot of NBA trade rumors lately. First, speculation about OG Anunoby’s unhappiness on the league’s only Canadian team began to surface. He wasn’t tired of the cold weather. Rumors suggested that Anunoby felt deserving of a larger slice of this team’s offensive pie.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Andrew Velazquez
CBS Sports

Thunder's Tre Mann: Available Thursday

Mann (COVID-19 protocols) cleared protocols and will be available for the final Salt Lake City Summer League Game on Thursday against the 76ers, Nick Crain of SI.com reports. Mann missed Oklahoma City's Summer League opener after landing in the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, but he'll be able to make his debut in the Salt Lake finale. The guard averaged 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 22.8 minutes per game last season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Should The Angels Sell At The Deadline?

So far, the 2022 MLB season has been another disappointment for the Los Angeles Angels. After a strong 24-13 start to the year, the Angels began regressing, and they’re now several games under .500 with a 37-44 record. Of course, the team’s ugly 14-game losing streak played a big...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Sitting again Thursday

Gurriel is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Royals, likely due to an undisclosed injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel will be on the bench for a second straight contest, and though the Astros haven't provided an explanation behind the back-to-back absences, the 38-year-old is presumably dealing with a physical concern. J.J. Matijevic gets the start at first base in Gurriel's stead and bats sixth in the series finale.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Marlins
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Scratched due to COVID-19 protocols

Pena was scratched from the lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the Royals due to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The team notably hasn't placed Pena on the COVID-19-related injured list or indicated that he tested positive for the virus. He...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Michael Papierski: Back on bench

Papierski is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. Papierski has started behind the dish in six of the last seven games while Aramis Garcia has missed time with finger and elbow injuries, but Garcia will return to action for Game 1 of the twin bill. Though Papierski should get the starting nod at catcher for the second game of the day, he and Garcia are both likely to see their opportunities take a hit in the near future. Top backstop Tyler Stephenson (thumb) began a rehab assignment this week and should be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Reds' homestand that begins Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: On bench for matinee

Cruz isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds. Cruz will get a breather after he hit .156 with three homers, a double, six RBI and four runs over his last nine games. Diego Castillo is starting at shortstop and batting fifth during Thursday's matinee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jared Solomon: Called up for doubleheader

Solomon was called up from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the Reds' 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solomon was elevated to the big leagues to operate as the 27th man on the active roster for the doubleheader against the Pirates on Thursday. The reliever has produced a 12.27 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 7.1 frames in the majors this season. He'll likely return to Triple-A following Thursday's contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy