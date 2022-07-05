ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guerneville, CA

Benefield: Guerneville 5 & 10, a longtime Main Street staple, up for sale

By KERRY BENEFIELD THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
I don’t have a pet cat but if I did surely I would outfit it in a bonnet that’s for sale at the Guerneville 5 & 10.

And if I owned a squirrel, I’m positive he’d look great in a pair of squirrel underpants I spotted for $6.99 on the metal display to the left of the 5 & 10s front door.

In this small store on Guerneville’s Main Street, you can buy a poo pen, slime lab, pet supplies, batteries, disco balls (in three sizes), candles, padlocks, greeting cards, yarn, water toys, fake boogers, sunglasses, journals, glowing maggots, board games, fake pet puke, kites, coin purses, puzzles and candy.

And now, for the first time in nearly two decades, you can buy the whole store, too.

Owners Robin Johnson and Karen Cox are retiring and looking for a buyer or buyers who will see the same magic in the 73-year-old Main Street store in the heart of Guerneville that they saw when they took over 18 years ago.

“It’s not that everything costs 5-cents and 10-cents, it’s the culture,” Johnson said. “It’s a little bit of everything, it’s customer service. I had a customer come in the other day and she needed clothes pins, a gift for her granddaughter and oil cloth.”

The store had it all.

Johnson and Cox would like to find a buyer who will keep it that way.

“This store is 73 years old as a five and dime and it has been so successful in that role,” Cox said.

When Johnson and Cox bought the place nearly two decades ago, they were just the seventh owners in the store’s history. They had no intention of making wholesale changes, they just wanted to perk up the energy a bit.

Back then, and still today, they do vigilant inventory of what is working and what isn’t, what’s a hot seller and what is starting to look stale.

“We have little tiny pieces of candy, little tiny dinosaurs and 10-cent scorpions — if they don’t sell we have to bring something else in,” Johnson said.

“You never know what people are going to see and say ‘Oh my god I’ve got to have that,’” Cox said. “If something sits around for too long, we put it on the half-off shelf.”

“I like it when people come to the register and I can tell they have gone through the entire store, they have spent an hour there. They will have spool of thread and knitting needles, a dog toy and party hat, a greeting card, a joke book and some squirrel underpants,” she said. “I just love seeing that, I know they have had a great time going through the store.”

When they bought the place, the Rio Nido-based couple recognized the quirky beauty of the store, but knew it needed a little more life.

They updated and upgraded displays. They kept regular tabs on inventory. They extended the hours and kept the doors open seven days a week.

Today the 5 & 10 is closed only three days a year: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The store is a throwback. They sell yo-yos and Mad Libs and things you aren’t likely to see at most grocery stores or shops.

They go for funny, but what Johnson calls “clean funny.” But over the years, Cox, the main stickler on colorful language in greeting cards and magnets, has yielded some. But there were negotiations first.

“I started working in ‘Damn’ and ‘Crap’ but no ‘F***,’” Johnson said.

After all, this is a very kid-friendly, young-at-heart kind of place. Their tag line is “The Fun Store.”

At one point on a recent weekday morning a teen held up a Russian River Lifeguard sweatshirt to eye it for size. About 10 feet away an older gentleman examined toys on a shelf and nearby a father and son debated the merits of a variety of stuffed animals.

Earlier in the morning a mother with two children walked the aisles, filling their arms with goodies. When the woman went to pay, she thought of something else.

“Do you have pads of paper? For drawing?” she said.

Voilà. Seconds later she added an art pad to her haul.

As her total was rung up, she explained that she was traveling back to Ireland and needed copious supplies to keep her kids occupied.

She came to the right place.

And it’s the kind of place that has survived floods of the Russian River, wildfires and the pandemic.

Customers called in orders when the store had to briefly shut down during COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

People phoned in orders for puzzles and games. Maybe a candle or two. They were things Johnson suspects they could have bought anywhere, but locals rallied for their community businesses.

“People were doing more intentional shopping,” she said. “The short time we closed down, we did virtual shopping with people … and I delivered to them. It’s like no matter our politics, no matter your beliefs, when it comes to a crisis like a flood or a fire, everybody steps up.”

Heather Murchison has worked here for four years. Her 17-year-old daughter started a month ago. It’s that kind of place. Another employee has worked here more than two decades.

For Murchison, the job is a hoot.

She recalled the time an elderly gentleman bought a fart machine and then proceeded to set it up in the store, setting it off on unsuspecting customers.

“He was having a kick out of it,” she said. “His wife had to drag him out of the store.”

Or the time a local came in looking for a fix. His vision wasn’t great and his dog kept getting away from him. He wanted a bell for his collar.

Sure enough, the 5 & 10 had a bell.

“We are such a part of the community,” Murchison said. “I’m a glass half full person. They are not going to just hand it to somebody who has a check. I know they will be selective.”

Before they bought the store, Johnson had never worked in retail. She spent her professional career working in mental health.

She called running the store the dessert at the end of her professional life.

“It will fill your heart. It’s innocent,” she said. “Yes, there’s work. But it’s the most innocent work I’ve ever done.”

She and Cox wanted to find someone with the same mindset to take over from here.

“Certainly our hope is that it is someone who wants to continue the legacy,” she said.

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

Community Policy