ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas' family says he had CTE

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zv3br_0gVZhHSR00
Thomas CTE Football FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, in Denver. Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas, who died last December at age 33, had CTE, his family said Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File) (Jack Dempsey)

BOSTON — (AP) — Former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is the latest in a growing list of football players diagnosed with CTE.

His family said Tuesday that researchers found that Thomas, who died in December at age 33, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was dealing with depression, anxiety and other CTE symptoms at the time of his death.

CTE, a degenerative brain disease which can only be diagnosed posthumously, has been found in hundreds of former NFL players as well as semi-pro and high school soccer players. Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau had CTE when he died in 2012 of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hall of Famers Ken Stabler, Frank Gifford and Mike Webster also were diagnosed with CTE.

Boston University CTE Center researchers discovered that Thomas was at stage 2 following a brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Thomas’ family released the findings of the study.

“Once I became aware of CTE and began to familiarize myself with the symptoms, I noticed that Demaryius was isolating himself and I saw other changes in him,” Katina Smith, Demaryius’ mother, said in a statement. “He was just so young, and it was horrible to see him struggle. His father and I hope all families learn the risks of playing football. We don’t want other parents to have to lose their children like we did.”

Stage 2 CTE is associated with “progressive behavior, cognitive and mood abnormalities.” Family members say Thomas developed depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and trouble with his memory in the years before his death. Stage 4 is the most severe stage of CTE and is usually associated with dementia.

“Like so many that have gone before, we found stage 2 CTE in the brain of Demaryius Thomas. The question I keep asking myself is ‘When will enough be enough?’ When will athletes, parents and the public at large stop ignoring the risks of American football and insist that the game be changed to reduce subconcussive hits?” said Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System and director of the BU CTE Center and VA-BU-CLF/UNITE Brain Bank.

CLF co-founder and CEO Dr. Chris Nowinski arranged the study through Thomas’ family.

“The football community would have no idea why so many former players struggle with neurological disorders after their career without the families who say yes to brain donation, so I want to thank Bobby Thomas and Katina Smith — and all families — for their trust in Dr. McKee and this team,” said Nowinski, a former football player at Harvard. “I hope this is a wake-up call to high profile current and former NFL players that CTE is rampant among them, and they need to get involved in creating real solutions. CTE should be their number one off-the-field issue.”

Thomas is one of more than 300 former NFL players who have been diagnosed with CTE by McKee and the BU CTE Center research team.

Thomas’ cause of death has not yet been identified. In 2021, Thomas began experiencing seizures. McKee told ABC News she believes the seizures were due to severe traumatic injuries off the football field, including a car wreck and a fall on stone stairs.

“CTE itself does not cause death. You don’t die from CTE. What CTE does is it changes your behavior and your personality,” McKee said.

Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Houston Texans. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and Peyton Manning following the 2015 season.

Thomas had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE when he died

BOSTON -- The late Demaryius Thomas was posthumously diagnosed with CTE -- chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- by doctors from Boston University, the New York Times reported Tuesday.The former NFL receiver did not die as a result of the Stage 2 CTE, though, as he also suffered seizures, stemming from a 2019 car crash. His cause of death has still not been officially determined after nearly seven months, though "doctors in Boston said he most likely died after a seizure," according to the report. Dr. Ann McKee, the renowned neurologist and neuropathologist who is the director at BU's CTE Center, studied...
BOSTON, MA
Us Weekly

Former Denver Broncos Player Demaryius Thomas Diagnosed With CTE Months After 2021 Death

Finding answers. Researchers claim late NFL athlete Demaryius Thomas was suffering from CTE, a degenerative brain disease, ahead of his death. A team of doctors from Boston University studied Thomas’ brain in the wake of his passing and released their findings on Tuesday, July 5. Neuropathologist Dr. Ann McKee told ABC News that the former Denver Broncos player likely had a seizure, though his official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by medical examiners.
DENVER, CO
rolling out

Late NFL player Demaryius Thomas diagnosed with severe CTE

Demaryius Thomas suffered from a severe brain disease at the time of his death at age 33 in December 2021. According to a New York Times feature, Thomas’ family revealed the former Denver Broncos wide receiver suffered from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The disease better known as CTE can only be diagnosed after a person dies. It’s a brain disease that can be caused by multiple hits to the head. Many NFL players have been diagnosed with it in during autopsies, including Aaron Hernandez, who was diagnosed with one of the most severe cases seen at stage 3. Stage 4 CTE is the most advanced case of the disease. Stage 2 CTE is the same level former New York Giant Tyler Sash suffered from. He eventually died of an accidental overdose months after moving back home to Iowa. He struggled to keep a job and focus, and was once chased down by cops while intoxicated on a scooter. Stage 2 is also the diagnosis former Pro Bowler Junior Seau. He shot himself in the chest 10 years ago at age 43. 10 years ago.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gifford
Person
Bobby Thomas
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Mike Webster
CBS Sports

Doctors diagnose late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas with Stage 2 CTE, per report

Seven months after the unexpected death of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, doctors from Boston University have revealed Thomas suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) late in his life, according to The New York Times. Doctors and family previously indicated that Thomas died from a seizure stemming from a 2019 car crash, but the degenerative brain disease contributed to "increasingly erratic" behavior beforehand, Ken Belson reports.
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
87K+
Followers
112K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy