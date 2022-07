DULUTH — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will again soar over the city during the 13th Duluth Air and Aviation Expo on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17. “We have been working with the F-35 Demo Team since January of this year and were told that the F-35 team was slated to headline an air show in the United Kingdom the weekend of our event," Airshow President Ryan Kern said in a news release Thursday.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO