Highland Park parade shooting death toll rises to seven

The death toll from the Highland Park parade massacre rose to seven Tuesday, reports said.

The person died sometime Tuesday, but further details weren’t immediately available, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Times.

On Monday morning, a gunman disguised in women’s clothing climbed to a roof overlooking the parade in the tony Chicago suburb and opened fire with a “high-powered” rifle. In addition to the fatalities, more than 40 people were injured.

Police have taken 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo into custody. He has yet to be charged.

The injured range in age from 8 to 85. Only three of the fatalities have been identified so far.

Steve Straus, 88, was identified Tuesday afternoon by his grandson as a financial adviser and fitness enthusiast who commuted by train to his office in Chicago each morning, he told The Post.

“For his age, it was pretty remarkable, he was always biking and walking and he went to work every day by choice, he took the Metro downtown, he was in great shape,” Steve’s grandson Tobias Straus said by phone.

“Especially for his age, he definitely could’ve lived a lot longer.”

Nicolas Toledo, a 78-year-old grandfather and father of eight, was fatally shot three times while at the parade with about a dozen of his family members, relatives had told The Post.

Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and employee of the North Shore Congregation Israel, also perished, leaving behind her husband, Bruce, and daughter, Leah.