Mean Girls Is Back On Netflix, And The Internet Has Thoughts

By Heidi Venable
 3 days ago

It really does feel like Christmas in July. If it’s been too long since you’ve been personally victimized by Regina George, have no fear, Mean Girls is one of the many great movies and TV shows that hit Netflix this month . The infinitely rewatchable 2004 comedy starring Tina Fey ( one of her best movies , of which she also wrote the screenplay), Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and so, so many others made its return to the streaming service. Seeing as how it’s already trending on Netflix , this was very welcome news for fans. In fact, when Mean Girls appeared on Netflix subscribers ’ home screens, people took to social media to share their excitement.

Mean Girls tells the story about Lindsay Lohan’s Cady, who is learning to navigate the hierarchy of high school popularity after previously being homeschooled by her family while living in Africa. The movie has developed a cult following with its amazing cast and endlessly quotable dialogue, so as soon as the movie dropped on Netflix, watch parties were already formed:

Sure, fans may have a flair for the dramatic, but this movie returning to Netflix was, according to this fan, pretty much the best thing to ever happen ever. Do you think this Twitter user had to lie to get out of plans by saying they couldn’t go out tonight because they were (cough, cough) sick?

This TikTok user channeled her inner Regina George, telling everybody to “SHUT UP,” and saying she literally gasped when she opened Netflix to see Mean Girls on the menu:

@alsonoela

♬ original sound - sped up songs ❤️‍🩹

You only thought all that noise you’ve been hearing the past few nights was from fireworks. Really it was the overwhelming screams of Mean Girls fans everywhere, who were popping on the movie and then certainly quoting every line.

In all the excitement, there was no time for logical thought, as fans prepared to drown out the atrocities in the world with another rewatch of their comfort movie. Time should always be made, however, for punctuation, as no grandmothers are to be harmed in subsequent viewings of Mean Girls. Dude.

Fans who are still trying to make “fetch” happen had no time to waste, and Twitter users seemed to drop everything to run to watch Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried teach Lindsay Lohan their wise ways on the road to becoming popular. Let's go, fam, this is not a drill!

If you’ve never partaken in the beauty that is Mean Girls , now is definitely your chance! And if you’re not telling people, “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” or claiming not to be a “normal mom” but a “cool mom,” by the end of it, at least you’ll be in on the joke when everybody goes batshit on Mean Girls Day, aka October 3.

When you’ve finished rewatching this flick (as if you’re ever finished with Mean Girls ), be sure to check out what other movies are coming soon on the 2022 Netflix Movie Schedule , as well as some of the other best movies on Netflix .

Cinemablend

