ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Passenger injured after shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake on 4th of July

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0gVZfAmQ00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An interstate shooting in Chesapeake left one passenger injured.

On the Fourth of July around 10:52 p.m., State Police were called to investigate an interstate shooting that had occurred on Interstate 464 in the vicinity of Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street.

According to preliminary investigations, the victims were traveling northbound on I-464, when an unknown individual shot out the rear passenger window, striking and injuring the front seat passenger.

State Police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving between the area of Interstate 464 in the vicinity of Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

Police say the victims were driving a silver-colored Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at  (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Driver shoots at Mercedes Benz on I-264, causes crash on Victory Boulevard; Virginia State Police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that resulted from a shooting on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth. On July 6, at 11:33 p.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-264 at Victory Boulevard. After investigating, police determined the crash was the result of an interstate shooting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in J. Clyde Morris Blvd. shooting, share video of 2 suspects

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Dominic Thompson. Read more: https://bit.ly/3anJU1u. Police ID man killed in J. Clyde Morris Blvd. shooting, …. Portsmouth leaders to host town hall on violent crimes. Train strikes car in Southhampton. Monkeypox case reported in Wake County, N.C. ODU assistant Bryant Stith heading to UNC-Greensboro.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

1 hurt in shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police need help finding the people responsible for an interstate shooting on Independence Day in Chesapeake. The Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on July 4 on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake. A silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#4th Of July#Violent Crime#The Virginia State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13newsnow.com

Norfolk man shot in broad daylight dies at hospital

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man died following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., officers were called to the 3000 block of South Cape Henry Avenue for a report of gunshots around 12:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man, later identified as 44-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Motorcyclist dies in fatal Franklin crash

FRANKLIN, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, July 2 at 5:58 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Delaware Road in Franklin. State Police said the crash happened on Rt. 687 north of Holly Cove Street when Roberto Michael Beltrami, 26, was driving a 1997 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Delaware Road. Beltrami drove up to a curve in the road, crossed the center line and ran off the road. After hiting a ditch, Beltrami was thrown from the motorcycle.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Rash of vandalism in Currituck County

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. (WAVY) – A rash of vandalism this summer in Corolla is proving to be costly for the county. Currituck County officials took to social media to make an appeal to residents and visitors to report any property damage or acts of vandalism to help stop it from getting worse.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Franklin man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in the City of Franklin that resulted in a fatality. VSP investigators determined a 1997 Yamaha Royal Star was traveling south on Route 687/Delaware Road near Willis Road around 4:45 a.m. on July 2 when it crossed the center line at a curve and ran off the road.
FRANKLIN, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy