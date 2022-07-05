Passenger injured after shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake on 4th of July

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An interstate shooting in Chesapeake left one passenger injured.

On the Fourth of July around 10:52 p.m., State Police were called to investigate an interstate shooting that had occurred on Interstate 464 in the vicinity of Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street.

According to preliminary investigations, the victims were traveling northbound on I-464, when an unknown individual shot out the rear passenger window, striking and injuring the front seat passenger.

State Police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving between the area of Interstate 464 in the vicinity of Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

Police say the victims were driving a silver-colored Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

