Chadron Volunteer Fire Department respond to multiple fires

Quilters and fiber artists will love this show! Carnegie is excited to announce its new exhibit, “Thread Painting,” on display until August 6th in the upper Skala and Garwood Galleries. The exhibit is the work of fiber artist Milla Malchow from Pine Bluffs, WY. Her works include grey scale portraits, animals, children, and folk narratives. Milla’s works are created like a painting, but instead of different paint colors, she uses different colors of thread. The results are photolike, and until you see it in person, you wouldn’t be able to tell that each piece is composed over hundreds of thousands of individual stitches. It's incredible to believe that Milla began quilting only seven years ago.
