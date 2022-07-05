ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department respond to multiple fires

 2 days ago
The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department have responded to eight fires in the past six days. "It’s been a very busy past six days for our crews," Chadron Volunteer Fire Department said. "We have responded to eight fires, not including EMS calls in between....

News Channel Nebraska

Fire damages Chadron home; lightning blamed for small wildfire near town

Chadron Fire Chief Branden Martens says a fire Monday evening significantly damaged a house two blocks north of Chadron State College. Cause of the blaze remains under investigation. No one was home when the fire was called in after heavy black smoke was seen pouring out and there were no...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron Fire Department get control of fire off West 2nd Street

Crews from the Chadron Fire Department along with a SEAT plane and a City of Chadron road maintainer fought the “City Fire” in a field off of the northwest end of West 2nd street on Friday afternoon. Chadron Fire Chief Branden Martens says the call came in about...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Softball size hail reported in Sioux County

Check out this 4.25"+ sized hail stone that was reported on a severe warned supercell thunderstorm 10 miles Southwest of Agate, Nebraska (Sioux County) around 6pm MDT this evening. The supercell has been ongoing for approximately 4 hours! It started near Douglas, Wyoming at around 2pm MDT! Its tallest radar...
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
Chadron, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Chadron, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Panhandle Post

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department called to car fire

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire at approximately 10 a.m. today near 4th and Maple Street. "Upon arrival we noticed the car was fully involved in the engine compartment," Chadron Assistant Fire Chief Pat O'brien said. "The owner said she had just got home a minute or so before and didn't notice anything unusual. We responded with two engines. And one applied some water to cool it off and the other applied foam to put it out. We were on scene only about a half-hour, which was pretty good."
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Dawes Co. Sheriff's Office respond to rollover accident

The Dawes County Sheriff's Department was called to single-vehicle accident on Beaver Valley Road between McHenry Road and Slim Buttes Road today. At 11:08 a.m. 18-year-old Jace Wyatt was traveling eastbound, lost control of the vehicle, went into the south ditch and rolled. "The subject sustained minor injuries, but was...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance Fourth of July closures

Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. This closure includes the Utility Office, Senior Center, Public Works, Sallows Military Museum and the Municipal Building. The Alliance Municipal Landfill and Alliance Public Library will also be...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Avenue of Flags will be displayed in Hemingford July 4

The Village of Hemingford will continue their annual tradition and display the Avenue of Flags on Independence Day, July 4. The Flags will be displayed on Box Butte Ave. running North/South and along Highway 2, East/West. The flags will be put up starting around 7 am Monday. Anyone wishing to help should meet at the Hemingford American Legion between 6:30 and 7 am..weather permitting. Help is also needed to take down the flags around 4 pm.
HEMINGFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band to perform

The Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band will open their 2022 Annual Training Concert Tour with stops in Western Nebraska and Southwest South Dakota through the Independence Day weekend and the following week. The tour will begin on Friday July 1 in Hay Springs, with a concert in Sunset Park...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron professors featured in Omaha art show

CHADRON – Chadron State College Art professors Laura Bentz and Mary Donahue will exhibit black and white photographs and paintings, respectively, in “Quiet Witness of the High Plains” July 14 through Sept. 19 at Fred Simon Gallery in Omaha. The show is co-sponsored by the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. An opening reception will be July 14 from 5-7 p.m.
CHADRON, NE
KELOLAND TV

Kyle man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About six years of distributing methamphetamine has resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for Chester Benjamin Apple aka Chester Janis, 39, the Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Apple, of Kyle, obtained methamphetamine and distributed it in South Dakota from approximately January 2015...
KYLE, SD
Panhandle Post

Chadron library to hold events during Fur Trade Days

-July 7 at 10:30 a.m.- Special Story Time Fur Trade Days: crafts, frybread and Jerky. Followed by animated movie for children ages 3-9 years old. -July 8 at 10:00 a.m.-Second Annual Chess Tournament. 12:00 p.m.-Sidewalk Chalk Contest. 2 p.m.-Games of Yesterday. 4 p.m.-Historic Walk (Chadron Avenue and Second Street). -July...
CHADRON, NE
WOWT

Nebraska state senator spends Fourth of July in Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the U.S. celebrated its independence, a Nebraska State Senator was getting a closer look at a country fighting to retain that status. 6 News has been in touch with State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, located about 46 miles east of Chadron, while he is in Ukraine on a mission trip, where he has been able to observe military actions happening there.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Carnegie Arts Center announces 'Thread Painting' exhibit in Alliance

Quilters and fiber artists will love this show! Carnegie is excited to announce its new exhibit, “Thread Painting,” on display until August 6th in the upper Skala and Garwood Galleries. The exhibit is the work of fiber artist Milla Malchow from Pine Bluffs, WY. Her works include grey scale portraits, animals, children, and folk narratives. Milla’s works are created like a painting, but instead of different paint colors, she uses different colors of thread. The results are photolike, and until you see it in person, you wouldn’t be able to tell that each piece is composed over hundreds of thousands of individual stitches. It's incredible to believe that Milla began quilting only seven years ago.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

