Chadron Volunteer Fire Department respond to multiple fires

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire at approximately 10 a.m. today near 4th and Maple Street. "Upon arrival we noticed the car was fully involved in the engine compartment," Chadron Assistant Fire Chief Pat O'brien said. "The owner said she had just got home a minute or so before and didn't notice anything unusual. We responded with two engines. And one applied some water to cool it off and the other applied foam to put it out. We were on scene only about a half-hour, which was pretty good."

CHADRON, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO