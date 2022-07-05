ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

LONG BRANCH: POLICE POSTING AVAILABLE POSITIONS

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Long Branch Police Department is looking for candidates for Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEO I)...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

 

Shore News Network

Ocean County Jail Nearly Empty As Commissioners Approve $625,000 Recreation Upgrade

TOMS RIVER, NJ – At any given time, thanks to New Jersey’s catch and release programs for criminals under the state’s bail reform law, there are at max, 50-100 inmates lodged inside the Ocean County Jail at any given time. Most of those inmates will spend less than 72 hours incarcerated before released by a judge under the state’s no bail, criminal justice reforms.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. comptroller finds widespread unlawful sick leave payments to public workers

Local governments have failed to comply with decade-old reforms meant to end profligate sick leave payouts, the State Comptroller found in an investigation released Thursday. In a review of 60 towns, the Office of the State Comptroller determined nearly all of them had continued to make large annual payments to public workers for accrued sick time. Just three of the towns studied complied with 2007 and 2010 laws that barred such payments in most cases.
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU KNOW THIS DOG?

This baby was found this morning on Wells Mills in Waretown. If you ever owned a dog, you know that come close to the 4th of July with all the fireworks, most dogs are petrified and may go into a fight or flight mode. This is typically the time of year that has the highest volume of lost and found dogs. A few days running and hiding in woods and other places and never having had to fend for anything before and now facing wild animals, no food or fresh water, etc it doesn’t take all that many days for a dog to be disheveled with cuts and sores. I say this because first looking at the photo your initial reaction may be the dog was abused. Let’s leave that to the professionals. Let’s try to see if we can reunite this pup with his family. If you know this dog or know someone missing their Beagle, this may be him after a rough few days on the run.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

A nearly 50-year staple at Monmouth Mall will soon close, report says

EATONTOWN —JCPenney is closing its doors at Monmouth Mall, 46 years after the department store first opened, according to a published report. Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. told the Asbury Park Press that Kushman Companies, the mall's owner, unveiled plans during a June 22 Borough Council meeting to demolish the store and replace it with apartments.
EATONTOWN, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Broadway, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

130-Unit “Luxury” Senior Housing Proposed

HOWELL – A 130-unit luxury senior citizen housing complex proposed for the area near U.S. Highway 9 and West Farms Road failed to reach a vote by the Planning Board, due to issues cited by the township’s professionals. Appearing before the Board, attorney Peter Wolfson presented the case...
HOWELL, NJ
ABCNY

Suspects wanted in burglary spree targeting schools in New Jersey

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a burglary spree targeting schools in Middletown, New Jersey. Thieves broke into three separate schools over the course of four days last week. The first incident happened on Monday, June 27 just before 11 p.m. at Fairview Elementary School. Police say four...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a shooting overnight in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 on Somerset Street in New Brunswick, initial reports said. The shooting victim purportedly walked into the emergency room shot to the thigh, an unconfirmed report said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: VACATION OR STAYCATION?

With the rising cost of fuel and essentials along with shortaged of some necessities, what will your plans be this summer? eill you be traveling home or abroad, to resorts or family, staying home and doing day trips or enjoy a backyard oasis? What’s your thoughts this year?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Milford PD: Wanted NYC Driver With No License, Registration Or Plates Assaults Officer, EMT

A driver wanted on outstanding warrants was jailed after he brawled with New Milford police, kicked an EMT and spit in an officer’s face, authorities said. Thomas Overton, 19, of the Bronx had no license, registration – or even license plates -- when Officer Daniel O’Neill stopped him in a BMW on New Milford Avenue near Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Jersey Shore Online

New Police Officer Sworn In

LAKEHURST – A new officer has joined the ranks of the borough’s police department. Anthony F. Florio was sworn in during a recent Borough Council meeting. Borough Attorney Ian M. Goldman administered the oath of office to the new officer. His girlfriend Melanie Buckley pinned his badge during the ceremony. His brother Jacob Florio held the Bible as he was sworn in. Family and friends were in the audience observing the ceremony.
LAKEHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot 10 times on Jersey City street

A man was shot at least 10 times on Forrest Street in Jersey City Wednesday night. The victim managed to make his way to a hospital in Newark, where he is being treated, a source told the Jersey Journal. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Forrest Street, between...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: SINK HOLE ON THE PARKWAY

The entrance ramp at Garden State Parkway exit 105 in Tinton Falls is closed for emergency repairs. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice. This notice is from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as a result of a sink hole on the Parkway. of 4:30 p.m., there’s...
TINTON FALLS, NJ

