ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Trenton woman accused of felony drug possession

By Aaron Richards
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Trenton woman is arrested early Tuesday on...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Additional Bookings At The Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports additional bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 41-year-old Andrea Lynn Yerington, arrested by Hamilton Police for alleged receiving stolen property Bond was set at $20,000. 45-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison, arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a parole warrant for alleged possession of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Woman Gets DWI and Drug Possession Charge

A Kansas City woman was arrested in Daviess County late Wednesday for DWI and drug possession charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Kansas City resident Rachel A. Shepard was arrested at 10:31 Wednesday night in Daviess County for driving while intoxicated via drugs and possession of marijuana in the form of THC pen.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

KC Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Kansas City woman was arrested Wednesday evening by State Troopers in Daviess County. Thirty-one-year-old Rachel A Shepard was arrested at 10:31 pm for alleged possession of marijuana and DWI. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Trenton, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Authorities report the arrest of two from Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of one Trenton resident on a felony charge and another on a misdemeanor charge. Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Corey Williams was arrested on July 3rd and charged with felony driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is $5,000 cash only. Court documents accuse...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Marceline man faces multiple felonies after threatening a child and firing a gun from his car

A Marceline man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly threatened a child and discharged a gun from a car near Brookfield on July 1st. Forty-three-year-old Kevin Abbott has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count each of discharging or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle as a prior offender, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He has also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
MARCELINE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Methamphetamine#Missouri Highway Patrol
bethanyclipper.com

Ridgeway man faces assault, firearms charges

Ridgeway, MO: Ronald Fredrick Gibson, 43, of Ridgeway, who has long criminal record, was arrested last week by the sheriff’s department on nine felony charges involving domestic assault and firearms violations. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
RIDGEWAY, MO
KMZU

Frances Ione Wolf

Frances Ione Wolf, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Hale and Kansas City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Frances, oldest child of Bill and Geraldine (Tompkins) Figg was born on October 9, 1924, in Bedford, Missouri. She moved to Kansas City...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMZU

Mickey Josephine Cox

Mickey Josephine Cox, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mickey was born the daughter of William Joseph Lasley and Ruth Jane (Williams) Lasley on April 26, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a 1954 graduate of Carrollton High School. Mickey worked as the housewares manager at Westlake’s Ace Hardware, Chillicothe, Missouri, for 26 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, and a member of the Jewell Dowell Group. The church was very important to her as she taught youth classes, led Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Her greatest love in life was serving the Lord and serving her family. Her hobbies included making quilts for the Habitat for Humanity, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and she made many Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls, embroidery projects and quilts for her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Carole Jean Williams

Carole Jean Williams, 78, Maryville, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. She was born on March 6, 1944, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of Melvin Cecil “Bud” and Mary Eleanor (Kennedy) Shubert. They preceded her in death.
BETHANY, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission meets in regular session

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Thursday morning. The tentative agenda indicates Macy Court Services to clear up the Depopulation Contract and discuss how the county can get compensation. The commission is to approve abatements for the Ray County Collector, Julie Chowning. The...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission to attend FEMA virtual webinar

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets on Friday. The tentative agenda indicates the commission to attend a virtual webinar for partial implementation of the Federal Flood Risk Management Standard for Public Assistance, hosted by FEMA at 1:00 p.m. The meeting is normally scheduled at 9 a.m. in...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Coeanna "Mary" Obermeyer

Coeanna "Mary" Obermeyer, 94, of Richmond died Tuesday, July 5. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14 at the St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Independence. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at the church. Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery in Independence. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Todd Gardner Egelhof

Excelsior Estates resident, Todd Gardner Egelhof, 61,died Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9 in Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs. Thurman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
EXCELSIOR ESTATES, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy