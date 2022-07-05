ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

2022 Carroll County Fair scheduled for first week in July

By Savannah Reinke
KMZU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Carroll County Fair will be held the first week of July and has just a little bit for everyone. The fair is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5th to Saturday, July 9th. There will be no shortage of festivities according to Rachel Casner, President of the Carroll County Fair Board,...

www.kmzu.com

Related
KMZU

Ray County Commission meets in regular session

RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Thursday morning. The tentative agenda indicates Macy Court Services to clear up the Depopulation Contract and discuss how the county can get compensation. The commission is to approve abatements for the Ray County Collector, Julie Chowning. The...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Sliced Bread Day: Chillicothe Hall of Fame

Join the Livingston County Library and Livingston County Preservation Society on Saturday July 9th at 11am at the Main Library at 450 Locust Street for a presentation on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame. Find out what it is and who is in it. Hear about the invaluable contributions local people...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Gary Wayne Halterman

Gary Wayne Halterman, 55, of Polo, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Cameron Hospital. Gary was born on February 23, 1967, in Ray County, the son of Jackie L. and Betty J. (Burk) Halterman. Survivors include: his significant other, Amanda Reynolds of Polo; daughter, Elizabeth Halterman of Kansas City, KS;...
POLO, MO
KMZU

Mickey Josephine Cox

Mickey Josephine Cox, age 86, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Mickey was born the daughter of William Joseph Lasley and Ruth Jane (Williams) Lasley on April 26, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a 1954 graduate of Carrollton High School. Mickey worked as the housewares manager at Westlake’s Ace Hardware, Chillicothe, Missouri, for 26 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, and a member of the Jewell Dowell Group. The church was very important to her as she taught youth classes, led Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Her greatest love in life was serving the Lord and serving her family. Her hobbies included making quilts for the Habitat for Humanity, she delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and she made many Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls, embroidery projects and quilts for her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Floyd H. Evans

Floyd H. Evans, 62, of Sedalia, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home. Floyd was born on September 1, 1958, in Florida, the son of Edward and Delia Evans, Jr. He was united in marriage to Linda “Colleen” Wiggins of Camden on June 2, 1985; she preceded him in death on May 5, 2003.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Frances Ione Wolf

Frances Ione Wolf, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Hale and Kansas City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Frances, oldest child of Bill and Geraldine (Tompkins) Figg was born on October 9, 1924, in Bedford, Missouri. She moved to Kansas City...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Coeanna "Mary" Obermeyer

Coeanna "Mary" Obermeyer, 94, of Richmond died Tuesday, July 5. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14 at the St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Independence. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at the church. Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery in Independence. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Elnora Loyd

Elnora Loyd, 62, of Blue Springs and formerly of Carrollton and Richmond died Saturday, July 2. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. There is no scheduled visitation.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled in Ray County

RAY COUNTY, Mo. – The Ray County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a man diagnosed with dementia. According to the alert, the incident occurred at 7:15 a.m. this morning on the 200 block of Evergreen St., Wood Heights. 78-year-old Gary Michael Berger left his residence on foot and may be en route to MCI airport to attempt to go home to Michigan.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Ronald Dean “Ronnie” Herring

Ronald Dean “Ronnie” Herring, 71, of Braymer, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. Ronnie was born on July 6, 1950, in Chillicothe, the son of Henry Franklin and Leona Bell (Robison) Herring. He was united in marriage to Dayna A. Waxler of Braymer on April 9, 1983.
BRAYMER, MO
KMZU

Carol Jean Shatto

Carol Jean Shatto, 91, of Carrollton died Monday, July 4. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Odessa Power Plant offline

ODESSA, Mo. -- UPDATE: 9:13 a.m. The city of Odessa'a latest update indicates city officials in response to a city-wide power outage early this morning, are working to establish cooling centers. Announced earlier today was use of New Horizons Presbyterian Church, south of town on MO-131, as a center. It opened 8 a.m.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

William Michael "Mike" Pearson

William Michael “Mike” Pearson, 64, of Hardin, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on August 12, 1957, in Richmond, the son of William LeRoy and Virginia Louise (Armour) Pearson. Survivors include: his significant other, Kathy Smith of Lexington;...
HARDIN, MO
KMZU

Todd Gardner Egelhof

Excelsior Estates resident, Todd Gardner Egelhof, 61,died Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9 in Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs. Thurman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
EXCELSIOR ESTATES, MO
KMZU

Janyce Kay Evans

Gower resident, formerly of Lathrop, Janyce Kay Evans, died Thursday, June 30, 2022. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Monday, July 11 at Minburn United Methodist Church in Minburn, Iowa. Friends are received one hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment follows in Elmwood Cemetery, Minburn. Contributions suggested to Fruedenthal...
LATHROP, MO
KMZU

Callo woman injured in Randolph County accident

RANDOLPH COUNTY – An accident near Roanoke seriously injured a Callo woman Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Darlene M. Walker ran off the left side of MO 3, struck a tree and overturned. She was transported to University Medical Center for...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two Salisbury teens seriously injured in ATV accident

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. – Two Salisbury teens are injured in an ATV accident Monday evening. According to highway patrol reports, the incident took place at 6:10 p.m. on County Road 261, a half-mile north of County Road 259. A 14-year-old male driver was traveling northbound lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
SALISBURY, MO
KMZU

Trenton woman accused of felony drug possession

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Trenton woman is arrested early Tuesday on drug allegations. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, 29-year- old Kayla L. Jones is placed on a 24 hour hold at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail. She is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine. Formal charges are pending.
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Warrensburg man sustains serious injuries in UTV accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warrensburg man sustains serious injuries following a Tuesday evening UTV accident. According to a report issued from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 3:58 p.m. on US-50 at MO-58. While traveling eastbound, 39-year-old James L. McKinney reportedly lost control of his vehicle on uneven lanes.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMZU

Florida man arrested for Pettis County vehicle theft reports

SEDALIA, MO - Pettis County Sheriff says a subject was arrested who is thought to have committed a vehicle theft spree over the weekend. Sedalia police and Sheriff's department responded to a series of stolen vehicle reports Sunday morning at a gas station, and later, an area retailer. Officers arrested Florida resident David Odom on suspicion of vehicle tampering.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

