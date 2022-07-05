ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Severe thunderstorm watches cover much of southern Minnesota until 10 p.m.

By Paul Huttner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 438 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. 350 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western and central Iowa Southwest to south-central Minnesota Eastern Nebraska. *...

Humid with thunderstorms possible Thursday

Humid air and a frontal boundary will be the focus for some pop up showers and thunderstorms midday Thursday into the afternoon and evening mainly across southern and western Minnesota. Showers, thunder possible Thursday. It will be a humid day across southern Minnesota Thursday. Dew points will be well into...
MINNESOTA STATE
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Warm, muggy, spotty storms Thursday

With high dew points and a meandering frontal boundary, expect isolated to spotty showers and thunder to pop up for some in western and southern Minnesota Thursday. Highs will range from the 80s south to the 70s north. Unsettled in parts of Minnesota Thursday. Muggy air with light winds and...
MINNESOTA STATE
2 Derechos Hit South Dakota in 2022. What Exactly Is A Derecho?

On Tuesday portions of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa were hit by a storm producing 70 mph and higher sustained winds, big hail, and heavy rain. There has been lots of damage all around the area. Trees down, roofs blown off, crops laid out flat, and much more devastation is being reported in the wake of South Dakota's 2nd derecho of 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mankato, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Minnesota State
South Dakota State
Minnesota weather: Hot and steamy this weekend; storms possible

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Heat and humidity are expected this weekend, along with the chance for some storms on Sunday. The high on Thursday will be around 84 degrees in the Twin Cities with some isolated rumbles in the afternoon and evening. The temperature dips down to around 66 degrees overnight and will be mainly cloudy, quiet and comfortable.
MINNESOTA STATE
What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
MINNESOTA STATE
Another Derecho Blasts Its Way Across Eastern Iowa

Yesterday morning while at lunch, a friend texted me and said that weather experts were not only predicting strong storms for Eastern Iowa Tuesday evening, but they were saying that conditions were perfect for another derecho. Prior to 2020, many Iowans had never heard of the term before. Now, in 2022, it seems like thee high powered wind storm happens at least once a year. And I for one, am sick of it!
IOWA STATE
Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
2nd derecho in less than a year rolls through Iowa, Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — It's official! Tuesday night's severe storm complex was a derecho. The powerful storm system comes less than a year after another strong derecho tore through the area back in December of 2021. What is a derecho?. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with...
IOWA STATE
Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
Thousands still without power in South Dakota morning after derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 4 p.m. Wednesday: Power has been restored to most, though thousands still remain without electricity a full day after a derecho struck eastern South Dakota. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, over 2,000 customers were still without power, mostly Xcel Energy customers in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Power Outages and Damage Reported in Parts of Northwest Iowa Following Tuesday Severe Weather

Northwest Iowa (KICD)—Parts of the area are in cleanup mode after line of strong thunderstorms caused damage on Tuesday. The long-lived line began to form in the middle to late morning hours in Central South Dakota, with reports of softball size hail and winds in excess of 90 mph, keeping its strength as it moved into the local area with measured winds ranging up to 79 mph at a personal weather station near Hartley according to the report from the National Weather Service.
HARTLEY, IA

