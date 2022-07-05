Callo woman injured in Randolph County accident

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route WW on Wednesday afternoon in Callaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Erynn Knight, 18, of Fulton, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and pulled out from a private drive in front of a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Route WW.
HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. – Two Salisbury teens are injured in an ATV accident Monday evening. According to highway patrol reports, the incident took place at 6:10 p.m. on County Road 261, a half-mile north of County Road 259. A 14-year-old male driver was traveling northbound lost control and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
A UTV accident in Howard County Monday evening left two 14-year-old Salisbury boys with serious injuries. State Troopers report both boys were flown to University Hospital in Columbia following the accident that happened about 6:10 pm as the driver was northbound on a County Road and lost control. He overcorrected, causing the UTV to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, and was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sedalia PD. Quetzecua was taken to the Saline County Sheriff's Department. The Missouri State...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is sentenced to eight years in prison for assault after he shot at police in downtown Columbia in Jan. 2021. Anthony Stapleton was sentenced on Tuesday and will be given credit for the time served. Stapleton entered a guilty plea on May 31. Columbia...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend double murder have identified one of the victims as 43-year-old Saren Negrete-Perez of California, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the male victim. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were sent to...
A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two morning crashes three hours apart slowed traffic on Highway 63 on Wednesday. At 4:09 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to a crash at Highway 63 at Grindstone Parkway. The first Columbia Fire crew arrived just before 4:20 a.m. found a dump truck on its side...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly injured a person early Wednesday morning with a razor. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Roger Knight with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting. Columbia police responded to the scene...
COLUMBIA - Boone County Fire responded to a house fire on E. Molly Ln. in Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Fire Battalion Chief Clint Walker said his agency responded to a call about the fire around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews hit the home with water, and worked to slow the flames that had engulfed the home's garage and a car on the property.
While Columbia, Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri has been dry this (Thursday), morning, heavy rain has been falling overnight in some of our northern counties. National Weather Service (NWS) Kansas City meteorologist Sarah Atkins tells 939 the Eagle that the Moberly area has received about two inches of rain overnight, and there are pockets north of Moberly that have seen three inches of rain.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa couple is the latest to sue following an Amtrak crash last month that killed four people and injured more than 150. Janet Williams and her husband filed a lawsuit against Amtrak, BNSF Railway, and MS Contracting. According to the lawsuit, Williams was on...
A Marceline man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly threatened a child and discharged a gun from a car near Brookfield on July 1st. Forty-three-year-old Kevin Abbott has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count each of discharging or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle as a prior offender, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He has also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police connected him to a large drug trafficking operation on the 300 block of Ripley St., according to court documents. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Mark McKee with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count...
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 31-year-old Moberly man has been arrested and is now facing multiple charges, after Moberly Police received a report of a woman possibly being taken against her will on Sunday. According to a press release from police, officers learned there was a protection order in place between...
UPDATE: Truman VA hospital spokesman Jeff Hoelscher tells 939 the Eagle that regular power has been restored. He also emphasizes that today’s scheduled medical procedures are postponed and will be rescheduled. Mr. Hoelscher also says outpatient clinic appointments at Truman VA, with the exception of podiatry, resumed today at noon.
Frances Ione Wolf, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, formerly of Hale and Kansas City, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Frances, oldest child of Bill and Geraldine (Tompkins) Figg was born on October 9, 1924, in Bedford, Missouri. She moved to Kansas City...
Peggy Ann Cruse, 71, of Bevier, MO, formerly of Salisbury, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Life Care Center in Brookfield. Peggy was born September 28, 1950 in Marlton, AR the daughter of Jack and Gladys (Shankle) Utterback. She married Ronald E. Cruse on October 2, 1965 in Salisbury, MO, and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2002.
Comments / 0