The Los Angeles Lakers needed forwards to round out the guard-heavy rotation, and they might have found a gem in Juan Toscano-Anderson. The Lakers agreed to a one-year deal with Toscano-Anderson, who is coming off an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors. Although he played sparingly, Toscano-Anderson is a versatile forward who can play up or down a position, which should help on the defensive end.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO