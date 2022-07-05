ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Charles Roman, 79; incomplete

carolinacoastonline.com
 2 days ago

Charles "Bob" Roman, 79, of Harkers Island, died...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Buddy Greeson Jr., 75; incomplete

Buddy Greeson Jr.,75, of Newport, died Monday, July 4, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 5, 6 & 7

Bobbie Brandon, 85, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Joey Matthews, Beaufort. Joey Roger Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away on...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Alice Dixon, 86; service July 11

Alice Edwardeen Dixon, 86, of Morehead City, formerly of Cary, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Darrell Williams. Interment following service at Coastal Carolina Cemetery. Alice was...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Glen Andrews, 89; incomplete

Glen Andrews, 89, of Morehead City, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Longleaf Neuro Medical in Wilson. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Home, Beaufort NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
City
Harkers Island, NC
Obituaries
Obituaries
City
Obituaries
Morehead City, NC
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Karen Weigand, 80; service July 9

Karen Weigand, 80, of Newport, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Noe - Brooks Funeral Home, with Mike Dempsey officiating. The family will receive friends prior from 2-3 p.m. Arrangements...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bruce Hill, 58; service August 7

Bruce E. Hill, 58, of Havelock, died Saturday July 2, 2022, at his home. The memorial service will be held Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Zion Temple AME Zion Church in Havelock. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bobby Willis, 88; service July 9

Bobby Willis, 88, of Smyrna, went to be with the lord on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 9, at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Richard Derreth. Interment will follow at Willis Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm, Friday, July 8, at Munden Funeral Home and Crematory. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Bobby’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
SMYRNA, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Harriette Lambert, 83; incomplete

Harriette Lambert, 83, of Beaufort, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Donnie Yeomans, 80; service July 7

Donnie “Pa” Gene Yeomans, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His service will be held at 2:30p.m., Thursday, July 7, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. Private interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2:30p.m., prior to the service.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheryl McClure, 60; no service

Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home in Beaufort, NC at the age of 60, with her husband by her side. Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 1961, at 10:22 p.m....
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Agnes Wilson, 96; service later

Agnes W. Wilson, 96 of Peletier, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carteret House in Newport. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many. A memorial service is planned for a later date. She was born on July 30, 1925, in Sullivan Co., NY, to...
PELETIER, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

After more than 70 years in business, Davis Beachwear survives as reminder of AB Circle’s halcyon era

ATLANTIC BEACH - With its distinctive blue and white striped awning and low-slung roof, the Davis Beachwear shop at 149 Atlantic Blvd. might seem an anomaly among the newer, multi-story "domino" condos and trendy seafood restaurants fronting the Atlantic Beach boardwalk. But the shop has been a fixture of the Atlantic Beach Circle since the summer of 1951 and is one of the last surviving businesses from the glory days of the town's once teeming entertainment hub.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Highway 24 landmark destroyed by vandals

MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City residents and visitors alike are familiar with the large red dragon statues located outside a residence on Highway 24. The landmark, listed online as a tourist attraction, was vandalized on July 3. The approximately 6-foot-tall statues, made by chainsaw carver "Mountain Mike" Ayers, stood...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jesse Bennett, 79; no service

Dr. Jesse Carl Bennett, lovingly known as “Butch” or “Doc” passed away on June 28th, 2022, two weeks shy of his 80th birthday, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Butch was born in Danville, VA on July 10th, 1942, and after spending early years...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Way Farm a ducky operation in Atlantic

ATLANTIC — There are good health benefits from eating duck eggs, which is why they are becoming increasingly popular. Duck eggs are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and choline. Compared to chicken eggs, duck eggs are larger and have a thicker shell. Craig Hamilton of...
ATLANTIC, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret ready to serve up Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival Saturday

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret will celebrate one of summer’s most delectable treats Saturday with the second annual Crystal Coast Watermelon Festival. The event will be from 3-7 p.m. in Cape Carteret Community Park behind the town hall off Dolphin Street, and unlike last year, there will be Bogue Sound watermelons, considered by connoisseurs to be among the best in the world.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Famous North Carolina chef Vivian Howard brings her cuisine to Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE - Vivian Howard, an award-winning cookbook author, TV personality, chef and restaurateur, will soon bring her culinary creations to the Crystal Coast in a new, innovative way. Ms. Howard owns four restaurants: Chef & the Farmer in Kinston, Benny’s Big Time in Wilmington, Handy & Hot, and Lenoir in Charleston, S.C.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle to combine fire and EMS departments by Jan. 1

EMERALD ISLE - Emerald Isle will combine its fire and emergency medical service operations into a single department, known as the Emerald Isle Fire Department, by Jan. 1, 2023. A press release from the town Wednesday states that after more than a year of extensive data analysis by an internal...
EMERALD ISLE, NC

