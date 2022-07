NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was a bomb threat in the Alkek Fine Arts Center. Emergency personnel conducted a precautionary search of the facilities in question and confirmed that there was no threat to the public and the college has resumed normal operations.Additionally, further south, the Austin Community College Round Rock and South Austin campuses were evacuated just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday due to bomb threats at both campuses. This story is developing.

