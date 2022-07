Judith M. Rademacher

Donna M. Pesina, age 76, of rural Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at her residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 8th, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake, Minnesota, with inurnment at Holy Family Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation will be at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. with parish prayers at 6:30 P.M. Further visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Arrangements are with the Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake.

