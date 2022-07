Tomato season has finally kicked off! We’re starting to see a variety of ’maters pop up at several farmers markets. So far we’ve seen Full Sun Farm, Lee’s One Fortune Farm, and Olivette Farm selling an assortment of slicers, cocktail, grape, and cherry tomatoes. We look forward to seeing even more vendors bring their tomato harvest to markets in the next week! Find Full Sun Farm at River Arts District and North Asheville markets and Olivette Farm at Asheville City Market. River Arts District Farmers Market has a new location starting this week (July 6) as well. Find the market from now on at Smoky Park Supper Club at 350 Riverside Drive.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO