Rika Vander Ploeg, 93, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Rika was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on July 8, 1928, to Jacob and Jennie Alphenaar. She graduated from high school and started her working career. She retired from Michigan Bell Telephone Company after several years of serving as an executive secretary. Rika married George Vander Ploeg on August 11, 1965. Rika and George were members of First Protestant Reformed Church of Holland. In 2016, after 51 years of marriage, George preceded Rika in death.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO