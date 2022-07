PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said they've responded to more 53 crashes from Friday to 8 P.M. Sunday and made 19 DUI arrests. "It's concerning being in the profession, it's concerning being a resident of Rhode Island. It's concerning being a resident of Cranston. We would hope the numbers would be lower than that," Sgt. Gregg Bruno, of the Cranston Police Department said.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO