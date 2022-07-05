ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Experts urge caution after 2 drivers hit 500-pound bear on NC highway

By Courtney Rowles
WTVC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — After two drivers hit a 500-pound bear in Brunswick County over the weekend, NC wildlife is asking people to be cautious and aware. Two cars...

newschannel9.com

WECT

Man attacked by rabid fox in Brunswick County over the holiday weekend

Wilmington Planning Commission approves short-term rental regulation changes. Columbus County issues water quality advisory during maintenance. Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek. Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Boat hits Little River jetties, 8 rescued, SCDNR says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were rescued after a boat hit the Little River jetties, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were no serious injuries, and the DNR said those aboard the boat were transferred to an Horry County Fire Rescue boat and taken to land. In a […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
coastalreview.org

18 miles of I-40 in Pender County to be upgraded

Travelers may experience lane closures once work begins as early as next month on a project to upgrade close to 20 miles of Interstate 40 in Pender County. The 18-mile segment of interstate to be resurfaced is from west of U.S. 117 at mile marker 388, at the Pender-Duplin line, to N.C. 210 at mile marker 408, near Rocky Point, North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said Thursday.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WSFA

Man struck and killed by lightning while boating off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man was struck and killed by lightning near Masonboro Island, a small island off the North Carolina coast, Sunday afternoon. Several marine units responded after civilians flagged them down during a routine patrol. Authorities found William Friend, 33, had been struck by lightning,...
ACCIDENTS
ourstate.com

8 Places to Find Beach Treasures in North Carolina

For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
LIFESTYLE
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: Fourth weekend held some surprises

I’m beginning to believe there is a force in the universe that is preventing us from getting back close enough to what we might consider normal. The latest case in point is Tropical Storm Colin. Where in the heck did it come from? Late in the week it was just a frontal system expected to bring a little much-needed rain to the area and sometime late Friday night it morphed into a minimal tropical storm. We were surprised, as were the National Hurricane Center, Mike’s Weather Page and every other predictor of tropical weather.
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Highway 211 widening project remains on schedule

The N.C. Highway 211 Southport-Supply Road expansion project is proceeding as planned, according to an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT). The 7.2 mile expansion of N.C. 211 will go from N.C. Highway 906 at Midway Road to just east of the intersection with N.C. Highway 87 in Southport.
WNCT

North Carolina town helps emergency vehicles reach beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina coastal town has acted to help rescue workers gain easier access to the beach, a move that addresses a potential issue in reaching the shore in an emergency. Officials in Oak Island say the town has 65 public beach access locations,...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

Man drowns at N.C. beach, officials urge caution post-storm

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area required assistance Sunday, authorities said. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore […]
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County police: Juvenile shot in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was shot Wednesday evening in Socastee, according to Horry County police. The shooting happened at 7:11 p.m. on Spring Creek Drive, according to authorities. Further information, including the extent of the juvenile’s injuries and their age, were not immediately available. Count on...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Man struck by lightning near island off North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. -- Authorities in North Carolina say a man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island. WECT-TV reports that the man was struck about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department's Marine Unit. A spokesperson for...
CAR AND DRIVER

North Carolina Looks to Remove Public EV Chargers, Probably to the Trash

Politicians have to run on some kind of platform, and Ben Moss—my incoming state House representative here in North Carolina's District 52—decided that his animating principle is Being Mad at Electricity. To prove his animosity toward this invisible menace, he's sponsoring House Bill 1049, which would allocate $50,000 to destroy free public car chargers. It contains some other enlightened ideas, but that's the main theme: We've simply got to do something about these free public chargers, even if it costs us $50,000! Those things cost tens of cents per hour, when they're being used.
SMALL BUSINESS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two cars hit 500-pound bear on River Road in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol says a crash in Brunswick County Sunday night involved two cars and a 500 pound bear. A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just after 10:30 on River Road near Winnabow. Two cars were involved. The trooper...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Historic building collapses in North Carolina

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC

