4-H Star: He seeks new experiences

Fourth of July weekend brought tens of thousands of visitors to Idaho Falls, along with thousands of calls for first responders. The Idaho Falls population is approximately 67,000, but during Fourth of July, the city normally sees more than 200,000 people in town, according to Jessica Clements, a public information officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department. With a staggering increase of people in the area, as well as several holiday events being hosted, Idaho Falls police received an influx of calls. In an email, Clements said there were 2,771 calls to emergency communications officers, who handle calls for both the city and the county, for service/incidents from Friday through Monday.

