Idaho Falls, ID

4-H Star: He seeks new experiences

By KATHY CORGATELLI NEVILLE For Farm, Ranch
Post Register
 2 days ago

Hero Quan is always on the lookout for new opportunities. Hero, 12, raises a rabbit in 4-H, takes week-long classes during Blitz Week offered at the Bonneville County Extension office in Idaho Falls and likes to head to 4-H camp each summer. “I like having all kinds of...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Local kids succeed at 4-H shooting competitions

In the past three weeks, various local 4-H kids competed and placed at four separate shooting competitions in Idaho. The children participated in the Fremont County Rifle Invitational, The Idaho State Contest, The Jefferson County Rifle Shoot and The Jefferson County Archery Shoot. At the Fremont County Rifle Invitational on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Fish and Game rescues a sturgeon from a canal in Blackfoot

At approximately 9 am on Wednesday, June 29, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot, according to release from Idaho Fish and Game. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was swimming...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Pocatello police search for women who stole $1,700 in perfume

POCATELLO, Idaho (CBS2) — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for help finding two women who stole more than $1,700 worth of perfume. The incident happened on July 19. Police say they drove away in a Dodge Caravan. One woman has blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back, while the other woman was carrying a large bag.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Tonya Crofts steps down from Firth Post Office

FIRTH – As a Firth postal patron walked into the office to bid Tonya Crofts farewell, she teared up. “That’s what I’m going to miss most about this place,” she said, “I love the people. I can be feeling down or depressed; when I come to work, all those feelings go away. I love people; I love to connect with people and the community.
FIRTH, ID
Post Register

Fourth of July kept first responders 'awful busy'

Fourth of July weekend brought tens of thousands of visitors to Idaho Falls, along with thousands of calls for first responders. The Idaho Falls population is approximately 67,000, but during Fourth of July, the city normally sees more than 200,000 people in town, according to Jessica Clements, a public information officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department. With a staggering increase of people in the area, as well as several holiday events being hosted, Idaho Falls police received an influx of calls. In an email, Clements said there were 2,771 calls to emergency communications officers, who handle calls for both the city and the county, for service/incidents from Friday through Monday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Game ranch generates controversy in Madison County

More than 50 people packed into the Madison County Courthouse on June 29 to support and oppose a game ranch under development in northeastern Madison County. The preserve will showcase bison, elk, wolves and bears on a portion of the 200 acre property that is being developed into the game ranch.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

New sprayer may help repaint all roads in Rigby for under $15,000

Rigby Public Works employees may have devised a strategy to repaint all the roads and crosswalks in Rigby every year for less than the usual $15,000, according to Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley. Every year Bradley uses $15,000 to paint the roads in Rigby. He stated this amount typically...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Authorities: Girl rescued near Palisades Reservoir after accidental shooting

A teenage girl was accidentally shot near Palisades Reservoir early Saturday evening, authorities said. The girl was wounded in the torso but is expected to survive, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along the lower Palisades Lake which is north of...
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly threatened woman with piece of concrete

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a piece of concrete. According to the probable cause affidavit Justin Williams, 38, was arguing with the woman. She later told Idaho Falls Police officers that she was concerned because Williams began making statements about self-harm and was holding a sword and a can of bear spray.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

As attorneys quit, Bonneville prosecutor asks police to make fewer arrests

——— Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked local law enforcement, in June, to limit arrests as multiple attorneys in her office have entered their resignations. "(W)e are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of new PC arrests," Bean wrote in an email to several law enforcement leaders in eastern Idaho on June 7. "This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need."
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Landfill officials to propose fee increase

Both County Line Landfill and Circular Butte Municipal Landfill may see fee increases in the near future in order to help the landfills cover their costs amid price increases, according to Brandy Ward with Jefferson County Solid Waste. According to Ward, she has researched out-of-county fees at the landfills in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office keep up with growth, jail numbers over 100

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners heard the monthly updates from departments around the county at the June 27 commissioner’s meeting. The Information Technology department is in the process of updating computers in the county buildings, taking out the old ones and putting in new ones. According to Garn Herrick, the department has stayed busy helping the Planning and Zoning and Building office with rearrangements as they move toward a paperless records model.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Bonneville County deputies searching for escapee from work detail crew

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 27 year old Larry Mathew Robinson II. Robinson, an inmate in the Bonneville County Jail, walked away from a Work Detail crew near the Ammon Field Office on E. Lincoln Rd. just after 10 am this morning. The supervising Deputy notified area patrol units who searched the area for Robinson but have been unable to locate him.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Firth's Rigo Vasquez chosen All-Area coach of the year

In three years as Firth’s baseball coach, Rigo Vasquez has set a priority to win the conference title and the district tournament. The Cougars did just that to make a return trip the 2A state tournament. Firth won its first state trophy since 2002 last season, claiming a consolation...
FIRTH, ID
Post Register

Bonneville County man arrested for felony eluding

An 18-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested after fleeing in his car from a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday afternoon. Jordan Lee Ghan was driving a black sports car with no front bumper or license plate west on East Lincoln Road near 25th East when he came up behind a deputy traveling in the same direction, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release said. The deputy observed Ghan’s vehicle do an immediate U-turn and quickly accelerated away reaching speeds over 90 mph.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Drunk man tries to hide from cops after causing fiery Idaho Falls car crash, police say

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A drunk man tried to hide from the cops after he allegedly caused a fiery car crash, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department reports. On July 1, police were called to N. 5th W. Near 9th N. where a car was on fire and hanging over the guardrail of a canal bridge. The driver had reportedly ran away on foot. Firefighters quickly doused the flames, and witnesses pointed out where the driver had gone.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Bonneville County man arrested for aggravated battery

A 36-year-old Bonneville County man was arrested Friday night after he reportedly assaulted his parents, pushing one down some stairs, and shoving the other, possibly breaking their wrist. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to a report of a disturbance near Ammon Road and Greenwillow Lane, a...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

