GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Next time you’re in Guntersville, stop by Jonica’s Bakery for some of the finest sweets the little lake town has to offer. I’ve tried a fair share of sweets in my lifetime, but the cupcake I had from Jonica’s was one of the best I’ve ever eaten and I can’t help but dream about the next time I’ll get to have another one.

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO