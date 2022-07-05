ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Attends ‘F–k the Fourth’ Protest

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWzn3_0gVZb13y00

Instead of traditionally celebrating the U.S.’s Independence Day on Monday (July 4th), “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin attended the “F— the Fourth” protest in Hollywood California.

According to the “Full House” star’s social media accounts, the event was a protest against Independence Day following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe vs Wade last month. The event also held “A Vigil For All,” which honored all of the “many fights” for human rights that are happening throughout the U.S. currently.

Jodie Sweetin’s participation in the “F— the Fourth” festivities comes just a little over a week after the “Full House” actress was thrown to the ground by LAPD. The incident happened during a pro-choice protest. Sweetin was apparently trying to a group of protesters away from a highway. However, she was approached and thrown to the ground by law enforcement nearby.

Following the incident, Sweetin’s rep shared a statement from the star. “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights. And take action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

The LAPD also issued a statement about the incident with Sweetin. “The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway. The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Addressed What Happened During the LA Protest Last Month

While speaking to E! Daily Pop, “Full House” castmate Jodie Sweetin addressed what happened during the LA protest and her confrontation with the LAPD.

“People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden, it makes it real,” Sweetin explained. “And I hate that it takes people knowing someone, being someone that they recognize, for people to be outraged or take action.”

The “Full House” star then said that she didn’t want to make the situation about her. “[I want to] continue to bring the focus back to women’s rights and also to police brutality. If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you; I’ve spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets, and that is a very minor incident of police brutality.”

Meanwhile, Jodie Sweetin recalled the situation prior to her interaction with the police. She said a law enforcement officer snatched her bag and tossed her forward. “We took care of the situation. We didn’t use that as an excuse to do anything further.”

Sweetin added that she and her group continued her march after the incident. “And we were out there probably another four or five hours marching downtown.”

Comments / 60

Guest
1d ago

Maybe this doper can leave the country if it’s so bad… she and the other whining liberals are free to leave and go live in a country that is better.

Reply
81
Chris J. Martin
1d ago

I'm glad over time to have seen these articles about negative views about our country and democracy. I just keep eliminating shows to watch.

Reply(2)
45
Templeton
6h ago

Yep, protest the 4th because of Roe v Wade....cuz that's what was being fought over in the 1770's. Is there a plan to boycott thanksgiving because of the US involvement in Ukraine too? oh, maybe Christmas because Santa hands out coal and coal is bad for the environment. Good lord some of these celebrities aren't playing with a full deck, but whatever do what ya do.

Reply
17
Related
Outsider.com

‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Being Shoved to the Ground During Los Angeles Protest

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after having a run-in with the LAPD during a pro-choice demonstration earlier this weekend. “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us. We will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Sweetin
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Protest#The Full House#The U S Supreme Court
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Describes Growing Up With a Famous Father: ‘Very Down to Earth’

The career of Clint Eastwood has spanned decades with him starring in movies ranging from Dirty Harry to Unforgiven. He has enjoyed massive success and continues to do so. It might lead some movie stars to get the “big head” and think the world revolves around them. Apparently, this is not the case for our man Clint. One of his daughters pulled back the curtain on her father’s private life.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Is ‘In Love’ With Carrie Underwood’s New Album

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likely listened to a lot of Carrie Underwood this weekend as his wife Jenny McCarthy praised the country singer’s latest album. Carrie Underwood released her latest country album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on Friday, June 10. It’s already gotten rave reviews, including from the wife of Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about Underwood’s albums and encourage fans to listen.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

Another Yellowstone National Park Tourist Approaches, Turns Back on Bison: PHOTOS

Until people learn, the hits will just keep on coming from Yellowstone National Park. In today’s episode of “lucky to be alive,” we’re straight back to Yellowstone, America’s first and one of its wildest national parks. Yellowstone’s thousands of bison are wildlife; wild animals with perhaps the purest wild heritage left on the continent. Yet park visitors continue to approach these 1-ton hulking herbivores as if they’re to be cuddled. They are not. Please don’t.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Absolutely Roasts Hollywood For Showing Up Late to the Party

When asked to “explain” Yellowstone’s runaway success, Cole Hauser offers a pitch-perfect Rip Roast to Hollywood reporters in return. When it came time to feature the big ‘Dutton Interview from the Ranch’ ahead of Yellowstone Season 5, Paramount called on The Hollywood Reporter. THR‘s Senior Awards Analyst, Scott Feinberg, sits in the chair across from the main five protagonists of television’s biggest show: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Luke Grimes.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

494K+
Followers
53K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy