ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Poland looks to ease rules blocking development of onshore wind power

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhbW2_0gVZZgy800
A sunset is seen through a wind farm near Puck, northern Poland, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW, July 5 (Reuters) - The Polish cabinet adopted legislation easing rules on the development of wind farms, as the country aims to boost its installed capacity and diversify energy supplies.

Wind development in Poland has been stalled since 2016 by rules that require a minimum distance of 10 times the height of an onshore wind power plant between the farm and residential buildings, in practice blocking new projects.

Under the revised rules, a minimum distance between a wind farm and a residential building would be set at 500 metres. Onshore wind investments would have to be included in municipal zoning plans, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa told reporters on Tuesday. "Our priority is to diversify energy supplies, wind power generation has a potential to grow dynamically in Poland," Moskwa said.

"It could add 6-10 gigawatts of wind power capacity by 2030." she added.

The draft still has to be backed by a majority in parliament, which may take several months, government officials said.

The changes would allow for the construction of onshore wind turbines on more than 7% of Polish land, freeing up more than 25 times the area currently available, according to Warsaw-based think-tank Instrat. Poland now has 7.3 gigawatts of installed wind capacity.

Work on legislation, which has languished for about two years, gained traction after Russia's invasion of Ukraine added urgency to efforts to cut Polish reliance on imported fossil fuels. The country relies on coal for some 80% of its electricity.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's junior coalition partner, the eurosceptic Solidarna Polska, has been increasingly pressuring the government to keep coal as a pillar of the energy system and to resist the European Union's climate targets.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Italy has declared a state of emergency because of drought: 'There is no doubt that climate change is having an effect,' the prime minister said

The Italian government declared a state of emergency on Monday in five regions because of a drought caused by lack of rain and rising temperatures. "For the Po basin, this is the most serious water crisis of the last 70 years, according to analysis by the Po River District Basin Authority," Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Turbine#Wind Farms#Polish#Instrat#Th
rigzone.com

Citi Warns Oil May Collapse

Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned. That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record

Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns. State producer Saudi Aramco raised its key Arab Light crude grade for Asian customers by $2.80 a barrel from July to $9.30 above the regional benchmark, almost a record high. The move was roughly in line with expectations, according to a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order

Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Refugee family of nine who escaped war-torn Ukraine for Britain are EVICTED by their hosts who live next door after just one month and without being given a reason - as they start a Crowdfunder for rent

A Ukrainian family-of-nine who escaped their war-torn home to Britain are now facing eviction. Maxim, 36, and wife Olga Hyryk fled from Kyiv with their children and elderly parents just last month. They were given sanctuary in a two bedroom bungalow in Fareham, Hants, which was next door to their...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China claims to have developed an AI that can read the minds of Communist Party members to determine how receptive they are to 'thought education' in since-deleted article

China has reportedly created an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can assess the loyalty of Communist Party members. According to Didi Tang, a reporter for the Times in Beijing, the system has been developed by researchers at Hefei Comprehensive National Science Centre. It can analyse facial expressions and brain waves...
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

The World Is Turning Back to Coal

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Happy July! The year is now more than halfway over, so I want to take a look at how a few big sources of carbon pollution are shaping up in 2022. To understand what’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

China Signals Resolve On Senkakus Dispute: Sends Warship To 'Watch' Russian Frigate

China has reportedly sent a frigate to "chase away" a Russian warship hovering outside the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The move hints at Beijing's resolve to claim its right over the Tokyo-controlled islands, called Diaoyu Islands in China. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

484K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy