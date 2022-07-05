ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special prosecutor appointed to review Kirksville campaign sign theft case

By John Garlock
Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A special prosecutor has now been appointed to review the case of a local county commissioner accused of stealing a fellow commissioner's campaign sign and then wadding it up and throwing it in a dumpster. Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson, 71, of Kirksville,...

