Boise State coach, former teammates, mourn death of Greg Grimes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Grimes, 31, was shot and killed...

Boise State football: The rash of realignment angles

It’s all about controlling the controllables for Boise State right now, and there’s a lot that’s out of the Broncos’ control on the realignment carousel. With Dennis Dodd’s report Tuesday that the Big 12 “is in deep discussions to add up to six Pac-12 teams,” the Pac-12 would have four teams left and would probably fold before adding, say, six Mountain West teams. In this worst-case scenario, you could see Oregon State and Washington State moving to the Mountain West (if their state legislatures allow it) and the door closing on any more Group of 5 teams getting into the Power 5. Who knows what Cal and Stanford would do. Boise State would have to look at the bright side in what could be a 14-team Mountain West: the Beavers and the Cougars as conference rivals.
Former college football player reportedly killed in July 4th shooting

A former college football player was killed on Monday in a shooting in Sacramento, California. The news was shared by DeMarcus Lawrence, a former teammate, and KTVZ. Greg Najee Grimes, a former Boise State defensive lineman, was identified as a victim in an early-morning shooting. Grimes attended Inderkum High School in the Natomas area of Sacramento, where he played football, his family said. He then went to Boise State on scholarship before returning to Inderkum to work as an assistant football coach and teacher.
Former Boise State football player dies in early morning shooting in Sacramento

Former Boise State football player Greg Grimes was shot and killed early Monday morning outside of a nightclub in Sacramento, California, according to Sacramento police. Sacramento Chief of Police Kathy Lester said calls about the shooting were first received around 1:51 a.m. on Monday. Grimes was rushed to a nearby hospital but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful. Four other people were wounded in the shooting.
Inderkum High Coach Killed, 4 Hurt In Shooting Outside Sacramento Nightclub

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and four others hurt early Monday morning. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 15th and L streets. Sacramento police say people were leaving the Mix nightclub when the shooting happened. Five men were hurt in the shooting. One of those men later died at the hospital, police say. Please help if you have any information about last night’s shooting by using the QR code to upload evidence to @SacPolice. https://t.co/doFRCgPegj pic.twitter.com/xNyk0OZlO8 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) July 4, 2022 Family has identified the man killed as Greg Najee...
Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento police have identified a victim in a deadly downtown shooting Monday. The person who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, police said. Four others were wounded in the shooting. Grimes was a 31-year-old former football star from Inderkum High School and...
‘We’re Angry’: Downtown Sacramento Safety Perceptions Impacted After Another Deadly Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting outside of a downtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, that killed a Natomas assistant football coach and injured four others, is under investigation by Sacramento police. As nightclubs let out on July 4, shots rang out near Mix Downtown nightclub on 16th and L streets. Witness video obtained by CBS13 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles and sirens responding. The witness, who lives in an apartment building near 16th Street, said she believed the gunshots were fireworks and there was confusion. Now, another Sacramento family said they are living “minute by minute”...
