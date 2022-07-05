Boise State coach, former teammates, mourn death of Greg Grimes

It’s all about controlling the controllables for Boise State right now, and there’s a lot that’s out of the Broncos’ control on the realignment carousel. With Dennis Dodd’s report Tuesday that the Big 12 “is in deep discussions to add up to six Pac-12 teams,” the Pac-12 would have four teams left and would probably fold before adding, say, six Mountain West teams. In this worst-case scenario, you could see Oregon State and Washington State moving to the Mountain West (if their state legislatures allow it) and the door closing on any more Group of 5 teams getting into the Power 5. Who knows what Cal and Stanford would do. Boise State would have to look at the bright side in what could be a 14-team Mountain West: the Beavers and the Cougars as conference rivals.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO