Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Casey; Lincoln FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, Casey and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Cantown, Lanhamtown, Pricetown, Gilpin, Lawhorn Hill, Beech Bottom, Middleburg, Rheber and Argyle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CASEY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO