Bloomfield Hills’ Blue River Financial Takes Home 3 Top Industry Awards
By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
2 days ago
Blue River Financial Group, a middle market merger and acquisition advisory firm in Bloomfield Hills, has received three recognitions for its performance in 2021 by M&A Source, a professional trade association. Blue River was named the Top Firm of the Year; William Loftis, Blue River’s co-founder, was named Advisor...
Anchor Printing, a flexographic and offset printing specialist based in Novi, has been acquired by Fortis Solutions Group based in Virginia Beach, Va., a portfolio company of Harvest Partners. Anchor Printing provides shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and pressure-sensitive labels across a range of industries including the paint, automotive, medical, food,...
8 Mile Vodka, produced in Detroit by 4 Detroiters Liquor, has won two awards in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC): Best in Class: Vodka and Best of Class: Overall Vodka. Earlier in the year, 8 Mile Vodka also won a Double Gold Medal award for taste from...
Harper Woods — Sixty-five years after Eastland Center opened its doors to shoppers, the developer of a $94 million industrial complex broke ground on the project that will replace the longtime retail mall. Construction is underway on the first of three buildings for NorthPoint Development's Eastland Commerce Center that...
MMS Holdings, a data-focused contract research organization (CRO) in Canton Township, has announced an investment from Lindsay Goldberg, a family and founder-focused private equity firm, to help expand its data-focused clinical research services. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. MMS is a global CRO supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies...
Alta Equipment Group Inc. in Livonia today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Yale Industrial Trucks Inc. in Ontario, a privately held Yale lift truck dealer with five locations in southeastern Canada. Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the...
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Love III, Cink, Woodland, and Others to Play in Rocket Mortgage Classic. Big...
Sartorius, an international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, has unveiled plans for its new 130,000-square-foot Center of Excellence in the Ann Arbor Research Park that is expected to open by the end of 2023. Currently there are 140 employees in the Ann Arbor area, and the new facility is expected...
Cooper Standard, a global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components based in Northville, announced the promotion of Alison Nudd to vice president of global internal audit and compliance. She replaces Amy Kulikowski who was recently promoted to vice president and chief accounting officer of Cooper Standard. In...
Stellantis in Auburn Hills has announced plans to invest $24.7 million in the two facilities that comprise the engine complex in Trenton. The goal is to create maximum flexibility for the operation. The plan includes a retool of the south plant to be a flexible engine line, capable of producing...
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Emma Hess, opening a second location of BYOC Co., which stands for “bring your own container,” is not just about expanding accessibility to sustainable products, it is about sparking a conversation. The Ann Arbor store, located at 255 E. Liberty St., Suite 215,...
Gregory McDuffee, executive director of the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority, has announced his retirement effective this December. His career began with the authority as an appointed commissioner serving from January 2002 through September 2005, followed by selection as executive director in September 2005. As executive director, McDuffee managed the 745,000-square-foot Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.
A Farmington Hills woman is leaving the country after winning $25,000 a year for life. After playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game and matching the five white balls, 11-19-21-39-46 – drawn June 5 – Roxandy Kramarich, 72, won.
The City of Ann Arbor is closely associated with the University of Michigan, with many people automatically thinking of the Big House and the Law Quadrangle when they hear the name of the city. But after those iconic places come to mind, the next place that you are likely to...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - After this week's storms churned up Great Lakes and the smaller lakes throughout the state of Michigan, half a dozen beaches are either closed or under a contamination advisory on Wednesday, July 6. According to the state's Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy BeachGuard, four beaches...
DSO Brings Hollywood Hits to Somerset Collection July 7. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is coming to Somerset Collection July 7 to entertain audiences with Hollywood hits from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “Jurassic Park.”. The 70-piece DSO, conducted by Steven Jarvi, will perform “Hooray for...
Michigan is home to some amazing and beautiful golf courses. When the summertime rolls around, thousands of Michiganders dust off the clubs and hit the links. With well over 600 hundred courses in the state to choose from, the options are endless and you can find some truly amazing holes to play.
Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Michigan hospital scored the highest.
Ann Arbor MI is a city that perfectly blends its historic charm with its funky, eclectic vibe, which makes it the ideal foodie destination. While the dining scene is constantly changing in Ann Arbor, these Ann Arbor restaurants have long been considered the best in the city. Throughout downtown Ann...
Butzel, a full-service law firm based in Detroit, has added attorney and shareholder Derek Mullins to one of the firm’s largest practice areas — litigation and dispute resolution — and will work from the firm’s headquarters. His practice focuses on federal procurement law and litigating complex...
Comments / 0