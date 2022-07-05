ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills’ Blue River Financial Takes Home 3 Top Industry Awards

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue River Financial Group, a middle market merger and acquisition advisory firm in Bloomfield Hills, has received three recognitions for its performance in 2021 by M&A Source, a professional trade association. Blue River was named the Top Firm of the Year; William Loftis, Blue River’s co-founder, was named Advisor...

www.dbusiness.com

