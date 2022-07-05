ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program to help Texans

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 2 days ago
AUSTIN, TX – JUNE 08: Texas Governor Greg Abbott attends a press conference where he signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 at the Capitol on June 8, 2021 in Austin,…

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism today announced the opening of applications, beginning July 6, for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR) established by Senate Bill 8 and signed into law by the Governor following the 87th Legislative Session to administer $180 million of funds received from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The purpose of the TTIR program is to provide grants for the recovery of Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industry that were negatively impacted due to COVID-19.

“Travel and tourism is a critical component to both the state and local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Visitor spending at Texas destinations brings new money into communities and spurs local job creation across industries in every region of the state. After a decade of record expansion where 1 in 10 Texas jobs were supported by tourism, the travel industry was among the hardest hit by the pandemic. While direct travel spending in Texas is recovering at a faster rate than national averages, allocating these grant funds paves the way for a more prosperous, brighter future for all Texas communities.”

The TTIR program will support the Texas tourism, travel, and hospitality industry by making grant funds available to businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. Applicants in the following industries are eligible for a one-time grant of up to $20,000: arts, entertainment, and recreation; food services and drinking places; traveler accommodation; RV parks and recreational camps; traveler arrangement and reservation services; convention and tradeshow organizers; breweries; wineries; and distilleries.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism will host a series of webinars for specific industry groups to provide more information and answer questions on the application process and the TTIR program:

  • Breweries, Wineries, Distilleries, Travel Arrangement & Reservation Services, Convention & Trade Show Organizers, and RV Parks & Recreational Camps Webinar – Tuesday, July 12, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., CT
  • Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation Webinar – Thursday, July 21, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., CT
  • Traveler Accommodation Webinar – Thursday, August 11, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., CT
  • Food Services and Drinking Places Webinar – Thursday, September 1, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.,

To register for the webinars and for eligibility and grant application details, deadlines, and more, visit: https://ttir.gov.texas.gov

