Stephens Lists How Affirm Is Set To Gain From Amazon's Shopping Extravaganza

TVs, Kindles, shoes, clothes, air fryers, and more are taking major price slashes for Amazon Prime’s sale event. In T-5 days the biggest digital sales event of the year will be in full effect. Taking place July 12 through the 13, Amazon Prime Day is the annual two-day deals-extravaganza open to all holders of the platform’s Prime membership, and it includes significant discounts on coveted items. Think Black Friday in July — except with Amazon, you can shop for virtually everything all in one place. If you are looking to shop deals for birthdays, anniversaries, or just yourself, Prime Day won’t disappoint. You can find discounts on thousands of items from electronics, clothes, shoes, beauty, home appliances, and much more.
