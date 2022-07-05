ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Ex journalist tries to farm votes off Highland Park shooting victim, “Go vote”

By Ross Cutsforth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Highland Park shooting victim Tweeted a picture of herself after the tragedy and ex-reporter Ann Brenoff said, “go vote.”. The former senior writer and editor of Huffington Post, Ann Brenoff, who is now retired, just made one of her most tone-deaf statements yet under a Tweet from a Highland Park...

Axios

What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the...
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: Police arrest person of interest Robert Crimo in July 4 parade massacre

At least six people have been killed and 30 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois, with the gunman still at large several hours on from the attack.Police named Robert E Crimo, 22, as a person of interest in the shooting and took him into custody after an hours-long manhunt around Highland Park.A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburb, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycle fleeing in terror, said the police.While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene,...
inputmag.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene fell for an obviously altered pic of Highland Park shooter

Marjorie Taylor Greene, contrary to popular belief, often knows exactly what she is doing. The House Representative from Georgia’s fervent MAGA cultism is only matched by an apparent personal desire to further her own rabid, white supremacist, Christian nationalist brand. No soundbite is too puerile, no tweet is too untethered from reality, just as long as it stirs her fanbase into yet another frenzy of donations.
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
The Intercept

Ron Johnson Campaign Scrambled to Pull “Mass Murder” Ad After July 4 Mass Shooting

“The latest mass murder in America didn’t involve guns,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in a recorded campaign radio ad slated to appear on July 6. But when the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting took place on July 4, killing seven and injuring 46 others, the campaign scrambled to keep the ad from hitting the airwaves, according to emails obtained by The Intercept.
Washington Examiner

Two Highland Park victims identfied

Two of the six people killed on Monday at a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade in Illinois have been identified. Nicholas Toledo, a 70-year-old Mexican native, and Jacki Sundheim, were both killed on Monday. Toledo was in town visiting his family, according to a report from Reuters. “My...
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Boy orphaned after dad shielded him from gunfire as Robert Crimo faces court

A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
