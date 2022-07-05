ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Sheriff Holds Press Conference About Kidnapping Suspect on the Run

 2 days ago

July 5, 2022

Jim Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, held a press conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters to discuss the events that led up to the current manhunt for Tony Lamar White. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, and Calhoun/Cleburn County District Attorney, Brian McVeigh were also present for the press conference.

On July 4, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service at the residence of Betty Cobb. Upon arrival deputies found that Mrs. Cobb was missing, but her recently purchased groceries were on the driveway and her car was still there. Investigators from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the East Metro Area Crime Center (EMACC), The District Attorney’s Office, and the Anniston Police Department were able to learn that the suspect, Tony Lamar White, targeted the victim, Betty Cobb, while she was shopping. White followed her to other stores and ultimately remained behind her until she returned home. White allegedly armed with a knife, forced Mrs. Cobb into the trunk of his vehicle, drove her to his residence in Anniston, bound her with duct tape and forced her into a closet. White’s address was located within six hours from the initial call and law enforcement agents went to the residence and were successful in locating Mrs. Cobb alive. White was not at the residence due to being inadvertently tipped off by his ex-wife. Sheriff Wade explained that White’s vehicle was still registered to her address and officers went to that location looking for the suspect. The ex-wife was cooperative with the police and provide the correct current address for White but called him, while officers were enroute to the location, to find out what he did. It is believed that White fled the residence at that time, leaving Cobb behind.

Sheriff Wade stated that there is currently a manhunt for White and has requested assistance from anyone who knows him or may see him. White is known to have a lot of family in the area and is believed to have drug abuse problem. White does own a 2006 Silver, Chrysler 300, with a tag number of 11JA702, but it is unknown if he is still driving it. Currently there is a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to White’s capture. Sheriff Wade stressed that “this is a very dangerous man that we need to get off the streets.” and “this guy does not need rest.”

Sheriff Wade discussed the public service that Mrs. Cobb has provided to the community over her many years working as an ambulance driver and being a volunteer at the Quad City volunteer fire department. “Ms. Cobb was well known to me personally. She’s well known to almost every law enforcement officer in our county, that works in this area because she’s a servant. She’s a difference maker. She’s somebody that goes out every day and serves her community.” said Sheriff Wade.

Sheriff Wade also thanked each of the surrounding agencies that have, and still are, assisting in the kidnapping investigation. “I also want to thank the hundreds of volunteers that helped with the search for Mrs. Cobb” said Wade, as he discussed the many outside people that came out to help conduct the search in certain areas. The Sheriff went on to describe how quickly the law enforcement partners came together quickly and almost immediately started getting information that turned into the rescue of Mrs. Cobb. The assisting agencies are still working to locate White to take him into custody. “We have everybody from the FBI, the US Marshals, local, state, federal, we have every available option to us and they’re working with us to find him,” said Wade.

“People don’t wake up, go into people’s houses kidnapping. That’s not the first crime they have done.” stated the Sheriff. Sheriff Wade then shared a composite photo of an unidentified suspect from at least two prior sexual assault crimes in 2012 and 2013. In one of the assaults the unidentified suspect followed a woman from a store in Northern Calhoun County to her home. The Sheriff’s Office was able to collect DNA evidence, but it has not matched to any known offenders currently in the system. The other assault occurred in Munford, AL and DNA was collected from that case as well. The two DNA profiles match both crimes and now they want to see if White’s DNA will have the same profile.

District Attorney, Brian McVeigh, said that his office was used to help expedite securing search warrants and to assist with any legal concerns that could have occurred. Mr. McVeigh also thanked his Chief Assistant Lynn Hammond, his first assistant, Linda Phillips, and Eric Schneider, who is the assistant that helped with doing search warrants and subpoenas. He also thanked the Sheriff for inviting his office to assist and thanked Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, for providing additional officers to assist with the locating Mrs. Cobb. The District Attorney also thanked Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, for his assistance with the EMACC. Mr. McVeigh concluded by saying, “So thank you to all these law enforcement heads, for all their cooperation that made this good day happen in recovering a victim. The rest is to come and so we have to find him and that will happen sooner than later.”

Chief Bill Partridge was next to speak and started with, “I just want to say first of all, we’re very thankful that Miss Betty was found alive. I’ve known this lady for over 30 years and she’s a precious soul who’s done so much for our community.” Chief Partridge explained that the East Metro Area Crime Center was designed very much for this type of situation. The tools that were immediately available were instrumental in locating Mrs. White as quickly as she was.

Chief Nick Bowles began by describing how “every public service agency in this area, in this county, in this region, all have the same mission, and when it comes down, and it’s time to put boots on the ground, we’re all going to attain that mission, get that job done.” He closed his comments by thanking all of those that were involved in “our mission.”

If you have any information that will help the Sheriff’s Office, find and arrest Tony Lamar White, please call (256) 236-6600 or call 911 immediately.

To view the full press conference please click here to be directed to the video.

