Bleak outlook in Biden's America: 54% says middle class hasn't benefited 'at all' from his policies, 88% say country is on wrong track and 33% say inflation is their biggest concern in another dire poll for the White House

By Nikki Schwab
 3 days ago

The White House was faced with another dire poll Tuesday that found that 54 percent of Americans believe the middle class hasn't benefited 'at all' from President Joe Biden's policies.

On top of that, the new Monmouth University Poll found that 88 percent of Americans surveyed said the country was headed in the wrong direction - with just 10 percent saying it's headed the right way - a record low.

Nearly half those surveyed said inflation and gas were the biggest concerns currently facing their families, with 33 percent saying inflation and 15 percent pointing to fuel costs.

And inflation and gas prices were rated the top two family concerns by a variety of demographic groups - crossing income, race and political party, pollsters found.

The White House was faced with another dire poll Tuesday that found that 54 percent of Americans believe the middle class hasn't benefited 'at all' from President Joe Biden's policies
Biden's overall job rating continues to sink.

It's been a full year since the president has had a net positive rating.

Currently, he stands at 36 percent approval, while 58 percent disapprove.

Americans views on Biden's policies have soured as well.

A year ago, 36 percent said the middle class didn't benefit from Biden's policies 'at all,' now that number has jumped to 54 percent.

That's higher than the 36 percent who said former President Donald Trump's policies didn't help the middle class and the 46 percent who said the same thing about President Barack Obama in 2013, when Monmouth first posed the question.

Just 7 percent of survey respondents said the middle class has been helped 'a lot' by Biden's policies, while 34 percent say the middle class has been helped a little.

Additionally, 52 percent said that poor families have not benefited from Biden's presidency.

Americans believe the federal government is making things worse, with 57 percent saying Washington has hurt their family when it comes to their most pressing concern
Americans surveyed by Monmouth in late June were identically split on who they wanted to control Congress, with 47 percent saying the Democrats and 47 percent saying Republicans

A year ago, 29 percent believed that.

About the same amount, 53 percent, believed that Trump wasn't helping the poor.

In 2013, 37 percent said Obama's policies weren't benefiting the poorest Americans.

Additionally, Americans believe the federal government is making things worse.

Fifty-seven percent said Washington has hurt their family when it comes to their most pressing concern.

Just 8 percent said the federal government helped.

But there is one glimmer of good news for Democrats on the ballot this fall - they're still tied with Republicans when Americans were asked which party they favored for Congressional control.

Forty-seven percent said Democrats and 47 percent said Republicans.

Self-identified Democrats were slightly more enthusiastic, with 66 percent saying it was very important the Democratic Party maintained control of Congress, while 63 percent of Republicans said it was very important for the GOP to flip control of Congress to the Republican Party.

The Monmouth University Poll of American adults was conducted between June 23-27 and has a margin of error of plus of minus 3.1 percent.

Comments / 21

Russell Warren
3d ago

In the last 18 months, we have seen inflation at a 40-year high, mothers unable to buy baby formula for their child, families struggling to afford enough gas to fill their tank, and the full potential of Main Street America stifled from supply chain shortages and increased regulations. Yet, every move from this Administration continues to exacerbate these crises. President Biden is completely out of touch with what is happening in this country and continues to fail to address the real challenges facing everyday Americans. 

Reply
23
Silver Chief
3d ago

Biden will ensure that most American U.S. citizens will be lucky if they get their tax returns before Christmas, it not it’s because he used it to help all the illegals get housing vouchers, food vouchers, etc.

Reply
14
Viks Fan
3d ago

how can only 54% say that he hasn't helped the middle class. that has to be closer to 95%. he is destroying everyone, but middle class more than anyone.

Reply(1)
11
