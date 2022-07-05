ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Report: Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges Package Not Enough For Kevin Durant

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Felx1_0gVZVemA00

Kevin Durant doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly willing to hold on to their superstar forward until their asking price is met and are prepared to go into next season with Durant and Kyrie Irving still on their roster, Shams Charania told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

The Nets are reportedly asking for All-Star caliber players along with multiple future first-round picks and so far haven't been swayed by any of the offers that have flooded in, Charania reported.

Complicating matters, Durant's preferred destination remains the Phoenix Suns, but the Nets have not shown interest in Deandre Ayton and will not be swayed by an Ayton and Mikal Bridges offer.

"What I'm told is there isn't really a one-to-one interest with the Nets and the Suns on Deandre Ayton," Charania said. "Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and draft picks, I don't think that's a deal construct that we're going to see.

"So can Phoenix go and take Deandre Ayton and take these other players on their roster, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, can they go trade them to other teams and go get another type of elite player that they could then use with Mikal Bridges to ship to Brooklyn."

Vegas continues to have Phoenix as the heavy favorites for Durant, but if the Suns cannot consummate a deal, the Toronto Raptors are the second most likely landing spot, per DraftKings. Those odds, however, have shifted slightly from +250 to +300 with the chances of Durant remaining in Brooklyn moving to +400, conveying a 20% probability.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets’ Asking Price for Kevin Durant Revealed

For weeks, it’s been rumored that the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could see a shakeup before the 2022-2023 season begins. Just last season, the Nets were working with Durant, Irving, and James Harden. When Harden grew disgruntled, he was eventually moved to the Philadelphia 76ers and swapped with Simmons.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jae Crowder
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mikal Bridges Package#The Phoenix Suns#Toronto
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
618
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

 https://www.si.com/nba/raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy