Report: Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges Package Not Enough For Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly willing to hold on to their superstar forward until their asking price is met and are prepared to go into next season with Durant and Kyrie Irving still on their roster, Shams Charania told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

The Nets are reportedly asking for All-Star caliber players along with multiple future first-round picks and so far haven't been swayed by any of the offers that have flooded in, Charania reported.

Complicating matters, Durant's preferred destination remains the Phoenix Suns, but the Nets have not shown interest in Deandre Ayton and will not be swayed by an Ayton and Mikal Bridges offer.

"What I'm told is there isn't really a one-to-one interest with the Nets and the Suns on Deandre Ayton," Charania said. "Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and draft picks, I don't think that's a deal construct that we're going to see.

"So can Phoenix go and take Deandre Ayton and take these other players on their roster, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, can they go trade them to other teams and go get another type of elite player that they could then use with Mikal Bridges to ship to Brooklyn."

Vegas continues to have Phoenix as the heavy favorites for Durant, but if the Suns cannot consummate a deal, the Toronto Raptors are the second most likely landing spot, per DraftKings. Those odds, however, have shifted slightly from +250 to +300 with the chances of Durant remaining in Brooklyn moving to +400, conveying a 20% probability.