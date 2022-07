Grayson Murray won the 2017 Barbasol Championship, but five years later at the same tournament, things went much differently. Murray, who started Round 1 on Keene Trace Golf Club's back nine, made the turn at 5 under, just three shots off the lead. However, the 28-year-old's tee shot on No. 1 went out of bounds and he re-teed en route to a double-bogey 6. After three straight pars, he bogeyed No. 5 and then followed that with another double.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO