Cameron Norrie vows to 'take it' to Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semi-final as British No 1 relishes 'one of the toughest challenges in tennis' after battling past David Goffin

By David Coverdale
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cameron Norrie has vowed to ‘take it’ to Novak Djokovic after setting up a semi-final showdown with the defending Wimbledon champion on Friday.

The British No1 reached the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time after fighting back to beat unseeded David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a raucous Court 1 crowd.

He will now play Djokovic, who recovered from two sets down on Centre Court to see off Jannik Sinner in his pursuit of a fourth successive title at SW19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lI7hZ_0gVZVOqe00
An emotional Cameron Norrie was speechless as he reached his first Grand Slam semi-final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Thl3H_0gVZVOqe00
Norrie beat Belgium's David Goffin after their thrilling five-set encounter on Court 1

Norrie, 26, has met the six-time Wimbledon winner only once before, when he lost 6-2, 6-1 at last November’s ATP Finals in Italy.

But asked if he could beat Djokovic and reach a famous final, the ninth seed replied: ‘For sure. I’m going to come out and enjoy that and take it to him.

‘It’s obviously one of the toughest tasks in tennis. I'd say grass is his favourite surface and his record is unbelievable here at Wimbledon.

‘But I’m looking forward to the challenge. The last time I played him in Turin, he played very well and I learnt a lot from that. I'm going to approach it a little bit differently tactically and get ready.’

Norrie is the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals since Andy Murray in 2016 and only the fourth in the Open era, after Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpJMq_0gVZVOqe00
Norrie will have to overcome reigning champion Novak Djokovic to reach the final at SW19

‘It is super special to be among those names,’ admitted the world No12. ‘It’s pretty crazy to be sitting here in the semis.’

Norrie was visibly overcome with emotion during his on-court interview, when his name was chanted loudly around the court by fans who had roared him on during his rollercoaster match.

‘All the hard work and sacrifices all hit me at once and especially the situation here at Wimbledon, in front of my family and friends,’ he said. ‘It was a crazy atmosphere. I definitely enjoyed it and the crowd got me through it. Hopefully they can get behind me again – I’m sure they will.’

Asked about playing in front of William and Kate, he added: ‘I didn't notice them during the match but I saw them at the end there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LF4o_0gVZVOqe00
Norrie (right) took some time to get going during his five-set win over Goffin on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FtDq_0gVZVOqe00
Norrie had never advanced past the third round at a Grand Slam in his career until now

‘That's obviously very special to be playing in front of them, and obviously they had more interest in my match, which is pretty cool.’

Norrie’s quarter-final battle with Belgian Goffin also drew a huge crowd on the famous hill at Wimbledon, which his new legion of fans are now calling Norrie Knoll.

‘I heard that as well, but I don't even know what a knoll is,’ he laughed. ‘I would say it doesn't roll off the tongue as well as Henman Hill. But I’ll take it!’

Defeated Goffin admitted the home crowd gave Norrie a ‘huge advantage’. Asked if he thought Norrie could beat Djokovic, Goffin said: ‘If he's playing the tennis of his life, and Novak is not feeling well, we never know.

‘But Novak is Novak. He's playing even better when the crowd is against him. Novak is just an alien, and I don’t know how to beat an alien!’

