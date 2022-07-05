ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadcast News: Liverpool's Premier League TV Schedule For August And September Announced

By Rowan Lee
 2 days ago

The Premier League have today announced which matches will be shown live on TV in the first two months of the 2022/23 season. The news comes with a number of Liverpool's fixtures being moved.

The Reds were due to face Crystal Palace at home on Saturday the 13th of August. However, this fixture has now changed and been moved to Monday the 15th of August with an 8pm BST kick off time.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The major change in the fixture dates is that of arguably the biggest game in English football history with Manchester United vs Liverpool also being moved as a result of the reshuffle of games.

This match has been moved from Saturday the 20th of August to Monday the 22nd of August also with an 8pm BST kick off time.

The Premier League have also announced there will be changes to Liverpool's games against Newcastle United, Merseyside rivals Everton and possible Title challengers Chelsea.

As published by the Liverpool Echo, below are the games which have been selected for coverage:

August 15 - Crystal Palace (H) 8pm

August 22 - Manchester United (A) 8pm

August 31 - Newcastle (H) 8pm

September 3 - Everton (A) 12:30pm

September 18 - Chelsea (A) 4:30pm

Community Policy