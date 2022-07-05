ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New police camera rules now in effect

By Tricia Ennis
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFeVa_0gVZVGmq00

As of July 1st of this year, a handful of new laws are officially on the books in Connecticut. In addition to those passed during this most recent legislative session – including the abortion safe haven law and new rules on solitary confinement – a section of the 2020 Police Accountability Act has also gone into effect this month.

Under the act, as of July 1st, anyone who “performs police duties” will be required to use a body-worn camera. All police patrol vehicles must also now be outfitted with dashboard cameras.

The act also expands existing rules for recordings to include dashboard cameras. Law enforcement officers will not be permitted to edit, erase, copy, or share recordings from bodycams and dashcams, except where they are required by law. Officers will be allowed to use recordings to help prepare reports.

This is the latest in a series of new provisions aimed at increasing trust and transparency in the state’s various law enforcement agencies following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The act also created an Office of the Inspector General to investigate accusations of misconduct, restricted the use of certain physical restraint techniques, and updated police training requirements, among other provisions.

“These reforms are focused on bringing real change to end the systemic discrimination that exists in our criminal justice and policing systems that have impacted minority communities for far too long,” Governor Lamont said in a statement at the time.

Whether body-worn cameras actually contribute to better policing is still very much up in the air. According to the Department of Justice, a series of studies have found no definitive proof that the devices cut back on police use of force or civilian harm or complaints. In some cases, researchers found that the cameras had no effect. In a few, including Las Vegas, there was some decrease in police use of force. In Phoenix, however, it had the opposite effect.

While body-worn and dashboard cameras may not guarantee a decrease in incidents of police brutality, publicly available video of those incidents does seem to have some effect on social awareness. Viral videos of the deaths of Philando Castille (also in Minnesota), Eric Garner in New York, and even Rodney King in Los Angeles in the 1990s, have led to public outcry and increased calls for accountability, even if improvements are incremental.

All of this, meanwhile, comes as Connecticut enters the policing discussion, following an incident in New Haven last month. On June 18th, Richard “Randy” Cox was paralyzed while in the custody of New Haven police. Video of the incident was released last week and the officers involved have been placed on leave.

Comments / 10

Darkstar86
1d ago

now, are we going to ignore the video when it comes out and proves that the police were right in many situations? are we going to continue to let the mainstream media omit and edit the videos so that we get a false narrative?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Cars
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Newington Town Crier

Police increasing efforts to enforce speed limits this summer

NEWINGTON – Connecticut streets have already seen 43 more deaths over last year so far in 2022, and state officials are doing something about it. The CT Department of Transportation’s Office of Highway Safety has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), along with state and local law enforcement, to launch an anti-speeding campaign.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Connecticut ride share drivers frustrated with picking up at Bradley and demand change

Ride share drivers rarely cross paths. A typical workday is never the same. They don’t have a route or even a set range. The app tells them where to go, and they follow. However, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, drivers from all over the state find themselves in the same “queue.” Frustrations and complaints among drivers who met in the cellphone lot at BDL came to a head Wednesday when about 25 rallied in East Hartford and drove a caravan to the State Capitol in hopes that lawmakers and the ride share companies would hear their plight.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Rodney King
FOX 61

Hateful flyers surface in 15 Connecticut towns; state police and FBI investigating

BERLIN, Conn. — Another Connecticut community, Berlin, has fallen victim to hate speech after a still mysterious person scattered racist flyers all over the streets. In past incidents, the flyers weren’t placed in mailboxes or door jams, they were just thrown everywhere. While the content of the flyers is protected as free speech, the state police are also investigating it with a newly formed hate crimes unit.
BERLIN, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

21.7% of Connecticut Residents Live Near Toxic Release Facilities

Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxic pollution into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis – and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. Clean Harbours of Connecticut, a hazardous waste company, emitted over 390,000 pounds of toxins into the environment in 2020, topping the state’s list that year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

State Police Final Traffic Stats for 4th of July

VIOLATIONS: 910(to include unsafe lane change, Following Too Closely, Cell Phone, Texting, Speeding, Seatbelt, etc.) DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Accountability
WTNH

Gun permits reach an all-time high in the state

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gun permits are at an all-time high in Connecticut. State police released statistics from the last 12 years and in that time more than half a million permits were issued. “We are starting to see a little more brand-new firearm shooters – very similar to what we saw in 2020,” said […]
Eyewitness News

State police respond to thousands of calls over Fourth of July weekend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police said they responded to more than 6,400 calls for service over the Fourth of July weekend. Troopers on Tuesday morning released their final statistics for the holiday enforcement period, which ran from 12 a.m. on July 1 through 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Man Found

A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
Eyewitness News

CT motorcyclist killed in Great Barrington crash

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WFSB) - A motorcyclist from Connecticut was killed in a crash that happened Monday in Great Barrington, MA. The rider was only identified as a 68-year-old man. Great Barrington police said the crash happened on the south end of Main Street in front of the Bistro Box...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
245
Followers
49
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism and inspire the public through engaging stories. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy