ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

High humidity sends heat index soaring in Southern Wisconsin

By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio,, The Chronotype staff
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

A combination of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity have put much of southern Wisconsin under a heat advisory until Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Rice Lake area is seeing temps in the mid-80s.

Heat indices are expected to reach 105 degrees in some areas in the south, said Molly Peters, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in La Crosse. The area under advisory stretches from Vernon County southward to Grant County, and eastward to the Milwaukee area.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; Tuesday, July 5

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain soaked parts of southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 5 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Brodhead (Green County), 4.60. Greendale, 3.75. New Berlin, 3.10. Greenfield,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
Today's Transitions

Island Life In Wisconsin: Heading North For A Second Home

It took about 27 minutes for me to fall in love with Maine. On a recent trip there this past spring, my heart was captured in a well-worn lobster cage and thrown overboard. Somewhere in a silent cove lobster boats bob atop me like aquatic pickup trucks. Bald eagles and crows soar overhead through puffy cumulus clouds, grazing the tops of pine trees. Fog and seaspray haze the horizon at dawn and dusk. And after a spring squall, a firework display of crashing waves flashes along the craggy coastline.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator netted in Wisconsin lake; search on for reptile's owner

OSCEOLA, Wis. - An American alligator is not something you'd expect to find if you're swimming in a Wisconsin lake in the summer. The alligator pictured was netted by crews in Long Lake on Friday, July 1 in the Fond du Lac County town of Osceola. "When I first found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Rice Lake, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather - Stormy weather at times for Independence Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will build quickly throughout central Wisconsin on Independence Day, with scattered thunderstorms becoming more numerous throughout the afternoon. While temperatures remain rather seasonal with highs ~80°, more humidity will return to central Wisconsin to help fuel the thunderstorms throughout today and tonight. Storms will...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Peters
WEAU-TV 13

Power outage in Eau Claire County affects thousands Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An early morning power outage affected thousands of customers in Eau Claire County for about four hours, according to Xcel Energy. At its peak shortly after 7 a.m., 5,742 Xcel Energy customers were without power in Eau Claire County. Xcel Energy said the outage was...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
KROC News

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
whby.com

Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey from GasBuddy.com lists the average in Appleton at $4.47 per gallon. That’s down 12 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 9 cents to $4.49 a gallon. The national average is down...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Heat Index
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Race for governor in Wisconsin narrowing

You’ll also notice that today will not be as warm as yesterday. Sydney talks about work through My Brothers Keeper. Pets go missing during fireworks. A look at the lawsuits filed after the deadly crash.
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

Power companies brace for rolling blackouts

If your home is powered by electricity in St. Croix County, you’re at risk for a rolling blackout right now, but Wisconsonites aren’t the only ones. “The fact is, we are facing the increased possibility of electrical power shortages this summer,” said Brian Zelenak, St. Croix Electric Cooperative president and CEO.
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
106
Followers
156
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy