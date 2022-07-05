High humidity sends heat index soaring in Southern Wisconsin

A combination of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity have put much of southern Wisconsin under a heat advisory until Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Rice Lake area is seeing temps in the mid-80s.

Heat indices are expected to reach 105 degrees in some areas in the south, said Molly Peters, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in La Crosse. The area under advisory stretches from Vernon County southward to Grant County, and eastward to the Milwaukee area.