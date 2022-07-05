ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trevor Lawrence makes CBS Sports' top-10 bounce-back candidates list

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGuuG_0gVZUiLH00

There was a lot of excitement within the Jacksonville Jaguars’ fanbase when they drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall, but due to a dysfunctional situation around him, a lot of the excitement for the team quickly wore off. Luckily, Jags ownership understood that they made a terrible decision and made a coaching change by replacing Urban Meyer with Doug Pederson.

In Pederson, the Jags are getting a coach with NFL experience as a player (a quarterback to be exact), assistant coach, and head coach. They are also getting an offensive-minded coach who should mesh well with Lawrence and knows how to help young quarterbacks learn the game.

In addition to getting Lawrence a better coach and staff, general manager Trent Baalke added help on the player acquisition side, signing notables like Christian Kirk and Brandon Scherff on the offensive side. And with Travis Etienne now ready to take the field after rehabbing his foot injury from last preseason, Lawrence will also be getting a familiar target back from his days at Clemson to help him.

These are just some of the reasons many have listed Lawrence as a 2022 bounce-back candidate after a rough rookie season where he completed under 60% of his passes for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 picks. We can now include CBS Sports among the group that is high on Lawrence rebounding as they listed him among their top-10 bounce-back candidates.

Here is what analyst Cody Benjamin had to say about the second-year quarterback heading into this regular-season:

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The former No. 1 overall pick is still bound for growing pains, but everything around him is better in 2022. The line is improved with Brandon Scherff now on the interior, the skill groups are at least deeper, and best of all, his head coach is now an ally. It’ll be hard for Lawrence not to take a step forward under Doug Pederson after a listless rookie year.

Pederson may be the best acquisition on the team this offseason despite not being a player. The reason for that is because his background with quarterbacks includes coaching notables like Alex Smith, Michael Vick, and Carson Wentz, who performed at an MVP level in 2017.

Lawrence was regarded as the best prospect to enter the draft since Andrew Luck, which undoubtedly lured Pederson into Jacksonville. The two already appear to have a great relationship and will look to make it stronger in training camp, and if they do, Lawrence would be set to have a much better season than he did as a rookie.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt names his Top 5: Where does Notre Dame land?

The season is rapidly approaching, teams are gearing up for fall camp and putting the final touches on their team preparations. Not only are teams getting ready for the campaign but analysts are as well. FOX Sports analysts Joel Klatt is doing the same, who recently joined Colin Cowherd on The Volume and revealed his Top 5 teams heading into the season. Find out where Notre Dame lands along with the rest of the best teams in the country.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andrew Luck
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Julio Jones in? Who could be on their way out of Dallas?

Perceptions around the Cowboys are ever changing, and for the first time in a while, it’s reflected in numbers. Dallas holds no top-ten spots in player jersey sales and it may reflect the lack of belief from the fanbase that the organization has built a contender for 2022. This works two ways, with the team entering somewhat of an underdog mindset as the rest of the NFC East garnering positive attention. Will it mean anything in the end or will the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the division?
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#American Football#Jags#Clemson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater haven't been the NFL's best decision-makers

While Tua Tagovailoa has been often criticized for his performances in his short career, one aspect of his game that’s been talked up is his accuracy. In his 23 career games played, he’s attempted 678 passes, completing 66.2% of those. For comparison, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who’s widely considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all time, finished his career completing 67.7% of his attempts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
ALABASTER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Look: CBS Names The Worst Roster In The NFL Right Now

On Wednesday, CBS Sports unveiled a list from Cody Benjamin that shows his rankings for all 32 NFL rosters. The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams are at the top of Benjamin's list, and rightfully so. All three teams are loaded with talent. On the flip side,...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was not a Baker Mayfield fan in 2018

On Wednesday, the Browns made a deal with the Carolina Panthers that sent Mayfield there in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. That could rise to a fourth-round pick based on Mayfield’s playing time. Why such a low return for the Browns? Well, the Panthers will take on $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18,858 million salary in 2022, the Panthers will pay Mayfield $5 million, and Mayfield has agreed to eat the rest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators add this big-time legacy running back recruit to 2023 commits

The Gators got some more great news on Thursday afternoon after a bit of a doldrum for Billy Napier and Florida football’s recruiting staff. First, they were able to flip four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes from the Penn State Nittany Lions, but an even bigger coup came shortly after when four-star running back Treyaun Webb announced his commitment to the Orange and Blue to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star in-state OL makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs had a successful week on the recruiting trail, landing two elite 2024 talents: five-star tight end Landen Thomas and four-star wide receiver Ny Carr. The good news did not keep rolling on Friday, though, as 2023 four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
ALPHARETTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy